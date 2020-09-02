After Laboring All Year, Ella Paradis is Easing Stress with a Massive Labor Day Sale

MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ella Paradis , leading Wellness eCommerce brand and ranked on this year's Inc Magazine's Inc 500 List, announced today they will begin their semi-annual, Labor Day sale with massive savings of up to 60% off. Ella Paradis strives to empower women and men to democratize pleasure and with the historic headlines 2020 has made, they realize the need for accessible pleasure amidst hard financial times for all Americans.

This year's Labor Day sale from Ella Paradis provides customers with up to 60% off + free shipping no minimum for all domestic orders. Every single order comes with a mystery gift, and there's daily deals as well. The ever popular Ella's Battery Operated Boyfriend will be available at a special discounted price of $19.99 for one day only Saturday, September 5. With an MSRP of $64.00, the savings are quite palpable. Additionally, the next day on Sunday, September 6, Ella's Big, Bad Bullet will be available at the special price of $19.99 as well. However, being this item has an MSRP of $74, the savings are even greater!

"With everything going on from mental stressors like quarantining, not being able to enjoy simple activities like the movies and financial stressors, we continue to aim to deliver pleasure under all circumstances," explained Ella Paradis CEO, Tino Dietrich. "September is a very stressful time of year as it is, now add things like navigating virtual school, we want to ensure we do our part to help ease these stresses to promote overall well being."

Ella Paradis ' Labor Day is currently live as of September 2, 2020, and will be available to take advantage of until Thursday September 10. To receive updates regarding offers, news, and promotions from Ella Paradis, make sure to head to their website and subscribe to their newsletter .

About Ella Paradis:

Ella Paradis , one of the fastest growing wellness eCommerce companies in the US, offers tailored solutions and high quality products for the sexually active adult. By breaking down barriers and disrupting outdated taboos regarding self-pleasure and self-care, Ella Paradis provides modern and approachable intimate care products for every price point. Founded in 2015, Ella Paradis made a mark as one of America's leading and innovative personal care brands, overcoming stigmas by making premium sexual wellness products available and affordable for everyone nationwide, regardless of gender and sexual orientation.

Boasting an inclusive atmosphere, Ella Paradis believes everyone deserves pleasure and fulfilling intimate relationships with both themselves and their partners. Ella Paradis also believes providing a space free of judgement with respect to others empowers the democratization of self-pleasure. Studies show sexual pleasure & wellness directly affects overall emotional and mental wellbeing, leading to a happier life. Ella Paradis' mission is to leave bread crumbs of happiness for all who shop with them. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ella Paradis' multiple fulfilment centers across the US provide seamless shopping experiences nationwide.

