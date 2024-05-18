After Launching Massive Camp Giveaway for NYC Families Affected by "Summer Rising" Crisis, Brains & Motion Education (BAM!) Extends Initiative to SF Bay Area Families

The inclusivity-focused STEM and sports educator has expanded its vision for affordable yet premium summer enrichment, hoping other camps will follow suit.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After tens of thousands of NYC children were turned away from "Summer Rising," New York City's popular, free summer enrichment program, Brains & Motion launched a campaign offering camps at NYU for a small fraction of the up-to-$1400 per week price it typically costs to attend a program on a prestigious university campus.

Now, BAM! is extending a similar offer to parents and kids in the San Francisco Bay Area: The first 100 families to enroll for a week of BAM! camp at UC Berkeley will pay only $299. This initiative reflects the company's dedication to serving the communities in which it operates, opening doors for students who may not otherwise have access to cutting-edge tech courses, expert mentorship, joyful outdoor movement, or opportunities to bond with like-minded friends.

"After seeing parents' incredible response to our New York City camp initiative, we knew we needed to expand our efforts and reach more students coast-to-coast in need of quality enrichment," said Brains & Motion's CMO Christina Yu. "Every child deserves an encouraging space to learn new skills, explore careers, and make friends while getting plenty of exercise. We're absolutely thrilled to have the resources to make this possible for families who may not otherwise be able to afford camp tuition at a location like UC Berkeley. It's the ideal way to celebrate our inaugural year on university campuses."

BAM! summer camps reflect the company's research-backed approach to providing kids with educational experiences that mesh healthy amounts of play and sports with hands-on learning about engineering, animation, game design, creative writing, digital arts, coding, and much more. Simply put, kids who get more exercise learn better and retain more.

Parents and fellow educators nationwide trust BAM! to deliver life-changing learning experiences, both during the school year and over the summer. Camps held on university campuses like UC Berkeley have myriad benefits for elementary and middle schoolers, both in the short and long-term. In addition to diving into fun STEM projects in the labs or shooting hoops on the campus courts, kids get a glimpse of what it's like to attend college.

Interested families can click here to register for Brains & Motion summer camps held at UC Berkeley for the discounted price of $299 a week until the 100 slots are filled.

Brains & Motion very much hopes that other prestigious summer camp providers will follow suit. "Coast-to-coast, how many families can we help between us all? I'd love to see all kids experience a summer in which they have fun learning and create unforgettable memories in the process," said Yu.

About Brains & Motion

Brains & Motion Education (BAM!) is a tech-enabled company unlocking the potential of students year-round through summer camp, after-school, and structured recess enrichment programs. By empowering the next generation with world-class STEM, arts, and sports programs, BAM! fosters a lifelong love for learning, shaping well-rounded individuals who are not just ready for tomorrow but thriving in the present.

Media contact: Christina Yu at [email protected]

