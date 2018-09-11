After Launching Their Company in a 10x10 Booth at the Dallas Market Center 15 Years Ago, Aidan Gray Has Decided to Move to the Dallas Design District in a New Retail Location

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The retail/wholesale market sector is changing rapidly and with that comes our need to be accessible to all client types. "Although Dallas has always been our home, Aidan Gray has historically been underrepresented in the Dallas market. As we assess the ever-changing marketplace, we have to be everywhere our customers & endorsers want to see us. It's no longer acceptable in a major market like Dallas to tell consumers there is no place to see our products," stated Weeks.

We are moving into the Dallas Design District with a home concept store that allows both consumers and wholesalers to shop and experience Aidan Gray's look and feel in natural lighting and the precise way we want it seen. "We are truly excited about the move because it has always been about, Our details...Your style, and we feel this for the first time will address all customer segments of the marketplace," states Weeks. Aidan Gray's new store will open Nov. 1, 2018, and be located at 1436 Slocum Street in Dallas, Texas.

ABOUT AIDAN GRAY

Founded in 2003, Aidan Gray has become a leader in the home furnishings industry, especially the segment of European inspired interiors. Aidan Gray set out to design "one of a kind" looking, high-quality products that were more attainable than 17th and 18th-century antiques. Aidan Gray represents a love for interiors, design and authentic products that exude "European Grandeur." This embodies our company's desire for products made by hand and with authentic materials such as solid wood, rustic metals, antique mirror, old painted finishes and silk appointments which drives our product assortment. The European elegance that is the foundation of Aidan Gray requires sophisticated proportions while trying to maintain that "perfect balance" of usefulness and adaptation for today's home. Our Details, Your Style.

SOURCE AIDAN GRAY