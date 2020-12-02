After Lightning-Paced Tier-1 Sellout, ClinTex's CTi Token Lists on KuCoin Today

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinTex is all set to fulfil its promise of reducing cost and time wastage in the medical trials industry, with its CTi token available for public trading on KuCoin on Wednesday. Using the combination of blockchain, artificial intelligence and smart contracts, ClinTex is an innovative medical trial platform that will usher in an era of data sharing, analytics and management in pharmaceutical development that will revolutionize the current industry. The aim: Eliminate issues that cause time and resources to be wasted and remove duplication of efforts.

The pharmaceuticals industry is lucrative - an innovative medicine that can tackle a disease is worth billions in sales. However, the industry is littered with high barriers to entry and unfathomable lead times for products. Compounding these problems are the tough trial stages before drugs are approved for use. To offset this huge cost, the pharma industry simply passes on the cost to the public, with the sick paying huge amounts of money for their health. And in ClinTex's view, this is unacceptable.

ClinTex is leveraging blockchain technology to herald a new age in medical trial data sharing that is secure, efficient and open. Their Clinical Trials Intelligence (CTi) platform utilizes data analytics combined with blockchain technology to address the major inefficiencies in clinical trials. Through this, the estimated $350 billion spent yearly on new medication development can be significantly reduced.

The CTi Platform will also enable better collaboration across the pharmaceutical industry. Currently, there are almost 3,000 studies ongoing that are evaluating Covid-19 treatments and vaccines, but most are working in isolation. Using blockchain technology, CTi will finally provide a way for Big Pharma, small Biotech, academia and independent researchers to collaborate and share key data, allowing for faster clinical trials and less clinical trial failures. This will support ClinTex's vision of facilitating the delivery of new medicines Faster, Safer and Cheaper.

Powering the ClinTex's mission of serving humanity is its CTi token. The firm originally had an IEO in the plans, but the immense interest by participants meant ClinTex was ready to go to market with CTi much quicker. Purchased at an incredible pace, the first round completely sold out and the second round also saw unprecedented demand. ClinTex decided not to run additional, unnecessary rounds of the sale.

CTi has just been listed on KuCoin, Monday 30th November, 2020 and publicly tradable on Wednesday 2nd December, 2020. KuCoin stands amongst the top ten crypto exchanges and its high volume of trading means the token will be in the reach of hundreds of thousands of investors and individuals who share the ClinTex dream. With over 30,000 new clinical trials registered every year, and over 250,000 clinical trials ongoing at any one time, the market potential for CTi is huge. This market opportunity, coupled with ClinTex's innovative platform, is likely to drive significant demand for the token in the short term, with longer term sustainable token growth being driven by the roll-out of the platform in 2021.

ClinTex offers a seamless experience of sharing medical data, but respects intellectual property at the same time. A recent report by The Guardian revealed that state sponsored hackers are constantly attempting to hack into the servers of pharma companies engaged in COVID-19 vaccine development. This is the very reason ClinTex uses blockchain. Smart contracts assure the information is released to the only right party, leading to a trustless environment.

Combined, the ClinTex team has over 50 years of experience in the pharma industry, with vast connections in the clinical trial sector. ClinTex is also all set to roll out its working platform in 2021. With the platform launched next year, the true power of medical trials and blockchain will be unleashed, bringing pharmacists, doctors, researchers and others under one roof, working in cohesion to make medications easier to develop and cost effective for the world. One world, one mankind, a global health benefit.

