After Losing Her Young Son, One Mother Shares How Faith in God Sustained Her Family

Nearly two decades later, Jenni Petkau's memoir recounts her family's journey through grief and the role faith played in finding hope

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian author Jenni Petkau has released "Goodnight Kevin, We'll See You in the Morning," a memoir recounting her family's experience after her young son, Kevin, was diagnosed with a rare disease. Told through Petkau's personal perspective, the book follows her family's journey from Kevin's birth through his illness and death while exploring grief, faith and the hope she found through her relationship with Jesus Christ.

"Goodnight Kevin, We’ll See You in the Morning" by Jenni Petkau

Drawing from journal entries, medical records and personal memories, Petkau recounts the challenges of caring for her son, the questions and struggles that followed his diagnosis and the role her faith in God played throughout the experience. Written nearly two decades later, the memoir reflects on loss, healing and the ways she says God brought purpose through one of the most difficult seasons of her life.

"Many years ago, I felt God calling me to share Kevin's story," Petkau said. "I wanted to preserve his memory, but more than anything, I wanted others to see how God brought hope, healing and purpose into our lives through unimaginable pain."

The memoir is intended for parents grieving the loss of a child, Christians walking through suffering or unanswered prayer and readers of inspirational true stories. It also serves as a resource for churches, pastors, grief ministries and support groups, as well as anyone searching for hope during difficult seasons of life. Throughout the book, Petkau shares her experiences with honesty and vulnerability while reflecting on themes of faith, perseverance and finding hope in the midst of loss.

"My greatest hope is that this book reaches people who feel overwhelmed by grief, loss and suffering," Petkau said. "I want readers to know that even in life's most painful circumstances, God remains faithful and can bring hope, healing and purpose through our deepest hardships."

"Goodnight Kevin, We'll See You in the Morning"

By Jenni Petkau

ISBN: 9798385075294 (softcover); 9798385075287 (electronic)

Available on WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jenni Petkau is a Christian author, wife and mother from Prince George, British Columbia. She and her husband, Stephen, are raising their biological, adoptive and foster children while remaining active in their local church community. Petkau desires to encourage others facing their own tragic or heavy life circumstances by pointing them to the hope, peace and eternal promises found in a relationship with Jesus. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/870638-goodnight-kevin-well-see-you-in-the-morning.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Cydney De Los Santos

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SOURCE WestBow Press