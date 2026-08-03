New Book Sheds Light on Overcoming Narcissistic Abuse Within Faith Communities

Author shares her personal journey and offers a practical toolkit for healing, safety and spiritual freedom

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One in three churched women experience relationship abuse, yet the topic remains largely unaddressed in many faith communities and marriage counseling programs. In "Redeemed Years: From Narcissistic Darkness to Light," author Liberty Steele provides an autobiographical look at enduring six years in an emotionally, verbally and spiritually abusive Christian marriage, offering both a personal narrative and a comprehensive rescue toolkit for survivors seeking safety and restoration.

“Redeemed Years: From Narcissistic Darkness to Light - God’s Freedom from an Abusive Marriage” by Liberty Steele

Steele details her transition from a hopeful 30-year-old schoolteacher entering a church-based marriage to a survivor navigating gaslighting, covert manipulation and isolation. The book expands beyond personal memoir to deliver practical strategies on recognizing toxic behaviors, enforcing boundaries, utilizing communication techniques, navigating legal separation and reclaiming personal faith after spiritual dissociation.

"I want to reach as many people as possible with a message of hope and reassurance," said Steele, "that they can recognize and get out of abusive relationships even when the church does not provide the support needed."

After her abusive marriage, Steele dedicated her work to mentoring survivors and advocating for abuse education in faith communities. She manages a self-help resource platform providing educational guidance and support for individuals healing from relationship trauma. She emphasizes that narcissistic individuals frequently exploit religious ideals of submission and forgiveness to maintain control over their partners, often leaving victims unsupported by church leadership. Through her narrative and educational analysis, Steele aims to equip readers with the tools necessary to break cycles of toxic relationships, rebuild self-esteem, and establish healthy partnerships that honor spiritual boundaries.

"If this book can bring a spark of hope or an ounce of healing to anyone feeling alone in the isolation of narcissistic abuse, it was worth every word I have crafted," Steele added.

"Redeemed Years: From Narcissistic Darkness to Light - God's Freedom from an Abusive Marriage"

By Liberty Steele

ISBN: 9798385075409 (softcover); 9798385075416 (e-book)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Liberty Steele holds a Master's degree in Communication & Leadership from Gonzaga University, Logan, Wash., and a teaching credential from California State University, Chico, Calif. To learn more, please visit shinefromyourshadows.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ziggy Goldfarb

[email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press