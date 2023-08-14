After Loss of Grandchild, Montana Family Launches Nonprofit for Safer Births in Colombia

Eden's Gift

KALISPELL, Mo., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the heart-wrenching loss of their newborn grandchild in Colombia last year, Montana residents Tom and Danette Sefcak have launched Eden's Gift, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing midwives in underserved areas with vital medical resources and training to prevent similar tragedies.

A Montana family has launched Eden's Gift, a new nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and empowering midwives in Colombia to help reduce infant mortality.
Change Lives with Every Cup: Eden's Gift 'Coffee for Babies' - A Brew for Hope. Your cup of this 100% Single Origin Colombian coffee directly aids infants' lives and midwives' training. Discover more at edensgift.org.
Eden's Gift aims to reduce Colombia's high infant mortality rates by providing midwives in underserved areas with advanced tools, essential medicines, training, and improved birthing facilities for safer childbirth. They seek to provide portable ultrasound machines, fetal heart monitors, neonatal CPAP devices, as well as crucial IV antibiotics and oxytocin. Through comprehensive training, they are providing midwives with the skills to confidently use these resources, ultimately saving lives. Their commitment goes beyond technology and medicine – Eden's Gift empowers midwives, ensuring better outcomes for babies and mothers alike.

Colombia has a high infant mortality rate of over 11 per 1,000 births, more than double that of the United States. In remote areas, the rate might be even higher due to underreporting.

Inspired By Loss, Driven By Hope

"After losing our precious grandchild moments after birth, we felt compelled to help prevent this kind of tragedy for other families," said co-founder Danette Sefcak. "Our mission with Eden's Gift is to make birthing safer for Colombian mothers and babies."

"The neonatal suction devices donated by Eden's Gift have already saved several babies," said Alexandra Novack Bustamante, a midwife in Santander, Colombia. "We desperately need better tools and technology. With them, we can act quickly to save babies' lives when seconds matter most."

Help Save Lives of Colombian Babies and Moms

Eden's Gift relies on donations to fund training, donate supplies, establish clinics, and spread awareness. People can also volunteer, host fundraisers, and share posts on social media. Every act of generosity helps save lives. Donations can be made at edensgift.org/donate.

Eden's Gift Coffee for Babies: Drink Coffee, Save Babies

Choosing Eden's Gift "Coffee for Babies" directly helps save babies' lives. Every bag purchased provides funding for midwives' medical resources and training. Eden's Gift Coffee for Babies is 100% Single Origin Colombian coffee and it stands out due to its unique source—a farm that not only grows it sustainably but also functions as a Permaculture Farming School. This innovative approach draws people globally to learn sustainable and agroforestry farming practices. Purchase Coffee for Babies at edensgift.org to support their mission of healthy babies and moms.

About Eden's Gift

Eden's Gift was founded in 2022 by Tom and Danette Sefcak after the loss of their newborn grandchild in Colombia due to a lack of adequate medical resources. Their nonprofit provides training, technologies, medicines, facilities, and education to empower local midwives and make childbirth safer for mothers and babies facing similar challenges.

