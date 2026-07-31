After Market Entry, What Comes Next?

2026 Land-Sea Economic Forum Tackles Localization

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing:

The 2026 Land-Sea Economic Forum drew nearly 200 government, business, finance, think tank and media representatives from China and Malaysia to Kuala Lumpur on July 30 for talks on AI-powered industrial upgrading, cross-border investment, digital content and corporate globalization. The event received coverage from Sin Chew Daily, Together Media and other outlets.

YB Senator Datuk Nur Jazlan bin Tan Sri Mohamed, Deputy President of Senate in the Parliament of Malaysia, delivers opening remarks. (Photo/WCICO)

Guided by the Information Office of Chongqing Municipal People's Government and hosted by the Western International Communication Organization (WCICO), the forum promoted artificial intelligence cooperation, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor (ILSTC), and closer ties between Chongqing, Malaysia and other ASEAN countries across industry, technology, finance and cultural exchanges.

YB Senator Datuk Nur Jazlan bin Tan Sri Mohamed, Deputy President of Senate in the Parliament of Malaysia, said Malaysia and Western China are jointly developing a tech and trade corridor as Asian commerce is reshaped by physical connectivity and digital technology. The ILSTC has cut transit times between Western China and Southeast Asian ports from weeks to days, while AI is improving logistics, customs clearance, compliance management and capital allocation.

Dato' Andrew Goh Boon Kim, Deputy President of the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturing, highlighted AI's capacity to enhance supply chain visibility and resilience, while Prof. Chee Seng Chan of the University of Malaya emphasized that AI creates real economic value only through localized adaptation. Highlighting institutional support for this digital transition, Encik Ir. Wan Murdani Wan Mohamad from the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation introduced the newly launched "Malaysia AI" strategy, inviting Chinese firms to leverage Malaysia as a regional hub.

WCICO and the Center for Advanced Studies & Research launched the Bridging News Kuala Lumpur Station and released a joint report on how Chongqing and Malaysia can deepen localization and jointly expand in ASEAN markets.

Presenting the report, Senior Researcher Dr. Chang Peng Kee said localized production and brand building are key to long-term growth in ASEAN. "We do not land on Malaysia; we take root with it," Chang said.

Smart mobility, digital content and globalization panels reinforced that message. Socio-Economic Research Centre Executive Director Lee Heng Guie urged Chinese investors to join Malaysia's supply chains, develop local suppliers and build long-term partnerships through jobs and technology transfer.

SOURCE iChongqing