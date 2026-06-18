International Symposium on the Global Significance of Chinese Modernization Opens in China's Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from iChongqing.

The International Symposium on the Global Significance of Chinese Modernization opened in Chongqing on Thursday, bringing together scholars, think tank experts, and media representatives from China, Singapore, Hungary, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Peru, and other countries to discuss the relevance of Chinese modernization for Global South development.

(The International Symposium on the Global Significance of Chinese Modernization opened at the Western China International Communication park in Southwest China’s Chongqing on June 18, 2026.)

Under the theme "Advancing Modernization Together, Building a Shared Future," the event focuses on "Mutual Learning and Development of the Global South on Chongqing's Practice of Chinese Modernization." Through site visits, panel discussions, keynote speeches, and roundtable dialogues, participants explored how local practices in Chongqing can contribute to broader discussions on modernization, development cooperation, and mutual learning among Global South countries.

From June 16 to 17, Chinese and international experts conducted field research across Chongqing, a key inland opening-up hub in western China. The itinerary included Changan's Digital and Intelligent Factory, the Inland International Logistics Hub Exhibition Center, Chongqing Planning Exhibition Gallery, Chongqing Meteorological Bureau, and Minzhu Village in Jiulongpo District.

On June 18, the main symposium was held at the WCICO. Key activities included the release and signing ceremony of annual key research projects, the establishment of the Expert Committee for the International Symposium on the Global Significance of Chinese Modernization, the presentation of appointment certificates, and the launch of the newly revamped international observation column "Global Vision."

During the keynote session, Chinese and international experts shared views on the value of Chinese modernization for the Global South, new pathways for the rise of major powers, green transition and cooperation opportunities with Central and Eastern Europe, and Chongqing's exploration in urban governance and open development.

A roundtable discussion themed "From Development Consensus to Local Practice: Chinese Path to Modernization and the Development Path of the Global South" brought together Chinese and international experts to discuss how Chinese modernization can provide a reference for Latin America and other Global South regions.

A themed book exhibition was also held at the WCICO park. Organized around "Theory – Practice – Dialogue," the exhibition featured The Governance of China, the Six Perspectives of Chinese Modernization series, and works from CLACSO, as well as Chongqing's local theoretical and practical achievements, presenting Chinese and international scholarship side by side.

SOURCE iChongqing