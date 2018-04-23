After Millions of Urology Procedures done in the U.S., Dornier MedTech Announces Dornier Direct™ For Direct Distribution of Surgical Holmium Lasers and Fibers

This new Surgical Holmium Laser and Fiber direct sales channel offers the same high quality, premium products that thousands of customers in the United States have been using and buying for the last 20 years, but now directly from the equipment manufacturer. The sales channel remains unchanged for the ESWL® systems and Advanced Urology Tables offered by Dornier MedTech.

Going direct means Dornier MedTech can quickly respond to changing needs, continuously improve the quality of their products and services, and expedite innovation to Healthcare Providers. Healthcare Providers will have direct access to: 1) meaningful cost reduction 2) immediate service and 3) a supplier that's easy to do business with.

Mr. Brock Faulkner, General Manager of Dornier MedTech America said: "We have been operating in the U.S. for the last 30+ years, and have been manufacturing Surgical Holmium products in the US since 1995 at our U.S. Headquarters in Atlanta."

He adds: "Dornier Direct™ gives providers direct solutions to help with challenges of Healthcare reform and rising costs. Our goal remains to exceed our customers' expectations with best of class technology, uncompromised service and true partnerships found within Dornier Direct™."

Going direct has its benefits. Customers can act now at https://dornierdirect.dornier.com for the exclusive introductory pricing and guaranteed inventory of the product you use today.

About Dornier MedTech

About Dornier MedTech – Dornier MedTech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accuron MedTech group (www.accuron.com), is a medical device company focused on providing leading technology and improving life by delivering scientifically superior products and solutions to physicians and patients involved in urological care. As pioneers of the lithotripsy and a variety of surgical lasers, Dornier's 40 years of innovation and service has made it one of the most trusted MedTech companies in the industry. Dornier MedTech is headquartered in Munich, Germany with offices and distributors all over the world. For more information, visit http://www.dornier.com.

