After More Than 65 Years, Domino's® to Launch the First Pizza Worthy of Its Name: Introducing the Domino™

The Domino is shaped just like the brand's iconic logo and cut into two generous slices. It is handmade with premium, buttery-flavored pan dough encrusted with real Parmesan cheese and baked in a rectangular pan to create a crispy Parmesan Detroit-style crust. It is topped with two layers of cheese, customers' choice of sauce and up to three toppings, and finished with a drizzle of Domino's signature garlic seasoning.



"The Domino fills a gap in our portfolio," said Joe Jordan, chief operating officer and president of Domino's U.S., and incoming CEO. "When everyone wants something different, traditional pizza falls short. The Domino lets every person build the exact pizza they want. It's fitting that the next generation in pizza is shaped like the logo of the No. 1 pizza company in the world. The Domino is so mouthwatering that we gave it our name!"

In independent testing, consumers who tried the Domino rated it as one of the most delicious products Domino's has ever introduced. The Domino fills a consumer need that traditional pizza can't, as it's more customizable, portable and convenient. Where traditional pizza doesn't feed the need, the Domino comes in – from lunch on the go, to late-night snacks, to family pizza night where everyone wants something different.

Customers can enjoy Domino's newest pizza through the brand's Mix and Match Deal: Choose any two or more menu items, including a two-topping Domino, for $6.99 each*. To find the nearest store and place an order, visit dominos.com or download Domino's mobile app.

*Prices higher for some locations.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $20.6 billion in the trailing four quarters ended June 14, 2026. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2026. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

SOURCE Domino's Pizza