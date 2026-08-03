Domino's® is Paying Customers to Beta Test Its New Website and App

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Domino's Pizza

Aug 03, 2026, 07:07 ET

When customers order online, they'll receive $5 off their next order

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) redesigned its website and app earlier this year to make it even better, but don't take our word for it. While other companies treat consumers like guinea pigs and ask them to test their sites and provide feedback for free, Domino's is paying customers to try its new digital ordering experience by giving them $5 off their next order.

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Domino’s is paying customers to try its new digital ordering experience by giving them $5 off their next order.
Domino’s is paying customers to try its new digital ordering experience by giving them $5 off their next order.

How Does It Work?
It's easy! Any customer who places a qualifying online order between Aug. 3-30 is eligible for a $5 off coupon, to be used the following week on a digital order. Domino's Rewards members will receive their coupon under "My Deals," while all other customers will receive theirs via email.

"We streamlined our website and app to make them bolder, brighter, more modern, and engaging for customers, but we want to hear from them," said Mark Messing, Domino's vice president of global digital marketing. "At the end of every online order, customers will have the chance to provide feedback on their ordering experience. While it's not required to receive the coupon, we'd still love to hear what worked for them and what we could improve because we know customer feedback is what matters most. Earning a discount on pizza for sharing your opinion may be the easiest side gig ever."

To place an order and be eligible to receive the $5 bounce back, order via dominos.com or Domino's mobile app.

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $20.6 billion in the trailing four quarters ended June 14, 2026. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2026. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

Order – dominos.com
Company Info – biz.dominos.com
Media Assets – media.dominos.com

SOURCE Domino's Pizza

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