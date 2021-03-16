After More than Doubling its Revenue Over Two Years, Vyopta Ranks No. 131 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Vyopta is No. 131 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"Our mission is to make collaboration work so people can transform how they connect, serve, and innovate when using unified communications and collaboration technologies," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "At Vyopta, we are focused on delivering collaboration intelligence to radically improve how people engage and collaborate to become high performing teams."

Businesses around the world are continually facing new competitive threats, changing market dynamics, technological disruption, and the continual change of customer demand. The pressure is on for enterprises to more quickly adapt to change and to deliver better products and services to customers. Enterprise leaders and teams must more effectively collaborate intra-team and inter-team to foster creativity and greater innovation to scale business outcomes.

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas .

"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the Collaboration Intelligence company, is a global leader in comprehensive monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights. By integrating insights from multi-vendor Unified Communications & Collaboration vendors and IOT devices, Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Vyopta helps hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

