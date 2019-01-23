After Natural Disaster, Legacy Entrepreneur Rebuilds the Largest Day Spa in the United States

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You could say the beauty biz was in her DNA. But, after Hurricane Harvey drowned her dream business, it turns out Marylyn Reed also inherited the compassion, determination and entrepreneurial skill of her famous great grandmother, cosmetics icon, Mary Kay Ash.

After falling in love with spas during family trips to Europe, Reed opened a lavish day spa in a wealthy Houston suburb in 2001 and built a loyal clientele. When Hurricane Harvey struck on August 25, 2017 and decimated a renovation and expansion project already underway, the unstoppable entrepreneur not only provided refuge and relief for her staff and community, but also envisioned an even bigger and better spa.

Familiar spa treatment descriptions like restore, rejuvenate and renew will now also describe the newly reimagined wellness destination day spa, Bergamos Spa Retreat which officially opens February 1, 2019. Seventeen months after the floodwaters receded, the expansion and reconstruction is now complete, and the two-story, 22,000 square-foot, $6.5 million spa is unveiled as, arguably, the largest freestanding day spa in the U.S.

Bergamos Spa standouts include: a Himalayan Salt Cave, Yoga Room, Therme Water Therapy Circuit, 21 Treatment Rooms, high-tech, German-engineered Gharieni treatment tables (imagine having a dancing fountain complete with color and light show rinse off your mud wrap), Blow Dry Bar, Product Apothecary, Nail Salon with Zero Gravity Chairs, Spray Tanning, Waxing, Wine Bar, Spa Café, yoga, group retreats and extensive couples' spa offerings.

Drawing inspiration from Bergamo, an Italian city situated northeast of Milan, the spa has the feel of Renaissance-era Europe. Bennett Design Group created the interiors, making the most of the high ceilings and abundant natural light. The color palette uses earthy, rich shades of cream, gold, bronze and silver textures for wall & floor coverings and soothing, ice blue accents.

Reed's go-big-or-go-home ethos is pure Texas and has deep roots in her family tradition.

"My great-grandmother was such a pioneer and broke many glass ceilings in her time, paving the way for others to go after their dreams, no matter how big," Reed explains. "In our family, whether it's a business or life decision, we always ask ourselves: 'What would Mary Kay do?' She knew that anything was possible, even if met with failure, and would always push upwards, allowing her business to fall into success."

