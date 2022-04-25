After ongoing success, Tridius continues to expand in Costa Rica

"Our ongoing investment in Costa Rica reflects confidence in Tridius's ability to deliver Microsoft technology to our clients with excellence. The passion and skills of our San Jose team has enabled us to take on bigger and more complex projects." – Matthew Ramsey, CEO of Tridius Technologies.

Thanks to excellent business relationships and a wide portfolio of North American clients, Tridius plans to open at least 30 more vacancies by the end of this year. The company is looking for bilingual professionals, specialized in Microsoft solutions such as .Net, Microsoft Azure Business Central, Dynamics 365, amongst others.

Ready to join our Tridius Family? To learn more about the opportunities at our company, make sure to visit our website and LinkedIn page.

About Tridius

Tridius Technologies is a Microsoft Gold Partner that provides technical consulting solutions based on innovative tools in the industry. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with nearshore operations in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Why Join Tridius?

Tridius Technologies is committed to representing its core values such as humility, integrity, authenticity, desire for learning and professional growth. We offer an attractive series of benefits that include competitive salary, private health insurance, performance bonuses, flexible schedules, work from home, official Microsoft certifications, and more.

