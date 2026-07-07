After Opening 25 stores BRITTO Makes its Tampa Debut with a new location at International Plaza

World-renowned artist Romero Britto to appear in person during the grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 11

TAMPA, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Britto®, the global lifestyle brand founded by internationally renowned artist Romero Britto, proudly announces the opening of its 26th store and the first Tampa retail location at International Plaza, one of Florida's premier luxury shopping destinations. Located in Suite 140 on the first floor next to Neiman Marcus, the new store officially opens with a grand celebration on Saturday, July 11, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., featuring an exclusive in-person appearance by Romero Britto.

Grand Opening Map

The highly anticipated opening welcomes Tampa Bay into Britto's vibrant world of color, creativity, and happiness while continuing the brand's strategic expansion across the country. Guests and media will enjoy a ribbon-cutting ceremony, meet-and-greet with Romero Britto, drinks and a live DJ.

"This is a very special opening for me," said Romero Britto. "Tampa has such a vibrant cultural community, and I am excited to finally bring Britto here. Every store is more than a gallery or retail space—it is a place where people can experience art, celebrate life, and leave feeling inspired. I look forward to meeting everyone and sharing this exciting milestone together."

Located inside International Plaza, Tampa's premier luxury shopping destination owned and operated by Simon, the new Britto store joins an exceptional collection of internationally recognized retailers and restaurants. The center has long been recognized as one of the nation's leading luxury shopping destinations and continues to strengthen its position through ongoing investments and enhancements that elevate the guest experience. Opening within this prestigious retail environment reflects Britto's commitment to placing art at the heart of world-class lifestyle destinations.

The beautifully designed store offers guests an immersive experience featuring Romero Britto's celebrated fine art, sculptures, collectibles, home décor, fashion accessories, gift items, and exclusive lifestyle collections. Every element of the space reflects Britto's unmistakable visual language of happiness, love, hope, and optimism that has inspired collectors around the world for more than three decades.

"Our arrival in Tampa marks another exciting milestone for the Britto brand now with the 26th store opening" said Dr. Lucas Vidal, CEO of the Britto Group. "International Plaza represents the very best in luxury retail, making it the ideal location for our first Tampa store. We are thrilled to introduce Britto to a new audience while creating a destination where visitors can experience Romero's artwork in an engaging and memorable way."

The Tampa opening also builds on the momentum of Britto's expanding retail footprint throughout Florida, while reinforcing the brand's mission of making Romero Britto's joyful artistic vision increasingly accessible through immersive retail experiences and personal connections with collectors and fans.

Collectors and guests are encouraged to arrive early, as attendance is expected to be high. To RSVP click here .

ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit www.shopbritto.com or follow us on https://www.facebook.com/shopbritto https://www.linkedin.com/company/brittocentral https://www.instagram.com/romerobritto/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@romerobritto

ABOUT Britto®

Britto® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others. To learn more about Britto visit www.britto.com.

Media Contact

Britto Central, Inc., [email protected], www.britto.com

SOURCE Britto Central, Inc.