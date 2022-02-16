After Over a Yearlong Hiatus The Mandrake Reopened With a Bang

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After an over a year-long hiatus, the Mandrake located in Miami Beach proudly opened its doors. The 5,000 square foot restaurant (which includes a sushi bar, a formal dining room and a lush outdoor garden patio) welcomed guests back this past Friday with a by invitation event.

Mandrake Miami ribbon Cutting

Present for the Ribbon Cutting Presentation with The City of Miami Beach Commissioner was Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, and Michael Gongora. Media, VIPs and influencers enjoyed the festivities which included cocktail reception, passed hors de ouevres, live music and performances.

When it first launched, Mandrake Miami brought top notch modern Asian cuisine, a high-energy vibe and chic ambiance visited by locals, travelers and celebrities alike.

Chef Jesus Gonzalez (Katsuya, Etaru, Chotto Mate), has given the existing menu his special touch. And for the cocktail program, they enlisted Thomas Thoshino, hailing from Australia.

For those wanting an elevated dining experience or a sophisticated night out, Mandrake is back letting everyone know, it's the "return of the dragon."

Mandrake is located at 210 23rd Street, Miami Beach, FL 33140. Mandrake will open for dinner six days a week, Monday – Saturday from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. Visit on the web at: www.mandrakemiami.com or on social media: @MandrakeMiami

Contact:

Liza Santana

3059682384

[email protected]

SOURCE Mandrake Miami