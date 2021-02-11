After Pandemic Shutdowns, Axe Thro Co is 'Here to Slay' Again

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If someone would have told San Diego business owner Jimmy Rose that in the three months following a grand opening he'd be closing his doors to the public, he wouldn't have believed it.

Everything was set for an exciting and profitable 2020. Then the global pandemic hit.

Axe Thro Co in San Diego, California

The founder of Axe Thro Co on Convoy Street in Kearny Mesa had already done his market research, which revealed a prime location for the fast-growing industry.

"People are so active here," Rose said. "Axe throwing is the perfect outlet and I found the perfect spot."

The 4,200-square-foot building in the high-traffic area was converted from an old billiards hall.

In December of 2019, Axe Thro Co was ready for the onslaught on holiday parties but not for the economic devastation to come.

Rose was forced to close in March.

"We had to struggle to survive," he said.

Today, it's open Tuesday through Sunday for reservations and walk-ins, celebrating birthday parties, family outings and more.

"It's a high-energy environment with an extremely eclectic group of people, which makes for an entertaining experience," Rose said of his business. Axe Thro Co's state-of-the-art facility is built to International Axe Throwing Federation specifications with wood-handled axes from Cold Steel and soft wood targets used to help the axe stick.

The facility has full floor-to-ceiling barriers and steel-welded wire between each target, with additional barriers also present for additional safety. Its layout makes safety its bullseye, with several COVID-related protocols in place and plenty of room to social distance with hand sanitizer available throughout the facility. Other steps taken to improve customer protection and cleanliness include disinfecting axes, pool sticks and lane tables in between each group use, contactless temperature checks of staff and guests and mandatory masks per CDC and local guidance regulations.

"This is the safest place you can stick axes," Rose said. "Safety and cleanliness are the No. 1 priority at Axe Thro Co."

In addition to offering more than 12 lanes for axe-throwing, there are billiard tables. There is also plenty of parking and it's within walking distance of great restaurants and bars on Convoy and Balboa.

For those a little more on the competitive side, axe throwers of all skill sets can sign up for leagues. There's a coach with participants at all times teaching them proper technique and answering questions. "That keeps things safe and provides an overall authority by the person being there," Rose said.

Currently, snacks and nonalcoholic drinks are allowed within the facility.

Axe Thro Co is located at 4428 Convoy Street, Ste. 310, in San Diego. To book a reservation, call (833) 968-8476 or email [email protected].

Related Images

axe-thro-co.jpg

Axe Thro Co

Axe Thro Co in San Diego, California

SOURCE Axe Thro Co