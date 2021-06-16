After Playing Pickle-ball Seniors Do This

MURRAY, Utah, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zarifa USA, a leading massage chair innovator, noticed that Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports among senior citizens. Zarifa USA CEO Yama Mustafawi made the announcement.

As a company that stays in close contact with its customers, Zarifa USA kept hearing how vital its products were to helping this specific audience remain in the game. Although Pickleball is more accessible to seniors than other racket sports, the sport does take energy and can produce sore muscles. Zarifa USA encourages its senior clientele to get a massage and avoid or minimize the intake of pain medications, even the over-the-counter options. Fortunately, many seniors are opting for a massage after their games. Others are purchasing massage guns and massage chairs to loosen muscles and relieve their pain.

Pickleball's players play on a 20' x 44' court with special paddles and a small wiffle-like ball. Players on each side must let the ball bounce once before volleys are allowed. A seven-foot, no-volley zone on either side of the net is designed to prevent spiking. The server continues to serve, alternating service courts, until the player faults. The first side scoring eleven points and leading by at least two points wins. Like tennis, Pickleball can be played with singles or doubles.

"We've noticed a trend with our senior customers. They are telling us how much they enjoy playing Pickleball and want a massage chair for after their games," says Yama Mustafawi, CEO of Zarifa USA, "It's not a bad idea to massage your muscles after any sport. Personally, I think these massage chairs are really helping our older customers get back out on the court sooner."

Headquartered in Murray, Utah, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to the increasing number of over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain each year without using addictive substances such as opioids. Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. The company supports pain sufferers through their difficult times and provides a positive drug-free massage therapy experience. Product consultations can be done by phone, by private in-store appointments, or by shopping online. For more information, go to www.zarifausa.com, call direct 385-645-0255, or email at [email protected].

Contact: April Pochmara

[email protected]

248 459 2677

SOURCE Zarifa USA

Related Links

http://www.zarifausa.com

