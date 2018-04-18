After Pre-Teen Daughter Is Bullied For Her Hair, Biogeochemist Father Creates a Fix for Frizz

Lubricity Labs, LLC was formed by Dr. Boyce Clark, who used his background in science to help his daughter Alden calm her unruly hair. When Alden was only 10 years old, she started being bullied because of her wild, unmanageable hair. Other kids picked on her mercilessly, calling her names and openly laughing at her. Alden was afraid to go to sleepovers because she didn't want anyone to see what her hair looked like when she woke up in the mornings, and she quit her beloved swim team because of the constant teasing about her "pool hair".

Troubled by Alden's distress, Dr. Clark looked for solutions. What he found were over the counter products that didn't provide long-term results, and salon straightening treatments were expensive and contained toxic chemicals, such as formaldehyde, which he was not comfortable using on his pre-teen daughter.

So, Dr. Clark armed himself with books on the chemistry, morphology, and composition of hair, hoping that if he could understand why Alden's hair tangled and frizzed, so that he could develop a fix. After months of research and testing, that's exactly what he did, and Lubricity Labs was formed.

Alden and Dr. Clark share their story with reporter, Gerron Jordan of WVLA NBC33 Baton Rouge, viewable on brproud.com.

Alden is now a happy, confident 14-year old who loves her soft, shiny, frizz-free hair. She wants to tell her story, to encourage other kids like her to talk with their parents and seek help if they are being bullied.

All Lubricity Labs products contain naturally derived ingredients, are certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, non-GMO, and paraben- and sulfate-free. No heat is required to activate the ingredients, and results from the Lubricity System 2-step treatment provide frizz-free, manageable hair for up to 6 months. Unexpected side effects include incredible shine, softness, and richness of color, all without giving up your hair's natural curl and body. Results are maintained and enhanced with use of Q-Shampoo and Q-Condition.

To learn more about Lubricity Labs products and Dr. Clark and Alden, please visit: www.lubricitylabs.com.

