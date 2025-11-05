After Prop 50 Shake Up, Anna Wilding Steps Up: Rebuilding California, Reviving the Coast, and Honoring the Beach Boys Malibu Legacy

Wilding also congratulated the Los Angeles Dodgers on their World Series victory, reflecting on her meeting with the late great Dodgers announcer Vin Scully. She previously photographed Scully with President Barack Obama at the White House, a photograph Scully called one of his two favorite photographs ever. Wilding then gifted Scully with a large framed archive print for his collection. Wilding is keen to get stuck into California District 32.

"As your next Congresswoman, I will launch a Federal, State, and Local Task Force in Malibu and the Palisades to cut through rebuild delays, coordinate agencies, and address the remaining fire related toxicity cleanup to protect residents and the environment," Wilding said. "This task force will ensure families can rebuild faster, safer, and smarter, while preserving the coast and preventing residents from being priced out or pushed out."

Wilding also announced her proposal for the Beach Boys Malibu Memorial Walkway, "a lasting tribute to California's creative legacy, coastal beauty, and spirit of resilience."

"It's time to rebuild with heart, pride, and purpose," she added. "I'm fighting for our veterans, firefighters, teachers, nurses, and hardworking members of our film and creative community — those who have had the rug pulled from under them after years of unfair 1099 contracts. They deserve fairness, protection, and a voice in Congress that will not back down."

As the San Francisco Chronicle recently reported, a pending U.S. Supreme Court case, Louisiana v. Callais, could throw both California's existing congressional map and the proposed Prop 50 map into legal uncertainty. Wilding emphasized that California must be ready to protect fair representation for every community, urban, suburban, coastal, and inland.

"Leadership means being prepared, transparent, and accountable to voters — not waiting for chaos to dictate our future," she said.

Wilding described Prop 50 as "a call for renewal — for real housing solutions, better education, streamlined rebuilding, and leadership that actually delivers."

She added that this moment is also about safeguarding democracy and stopping gerrymandering that could allow one party, including the GOP, to consolidate control of Congress through distorted maps.

"Families across our coast and inland communities are still struggling to rebuild after the fires while drowning in red tape," Wilding said. "That ends now."

About Anna Wilding for Congress (CA 32)

Anna Wilding is a former White House Correspondent, award winning filmmaker, photographer, and business leader running for the United States Congress in California's 32nd District. Her campaign focuses on rebuilding California's communities, safeguarding democracy, protecting coastal environments, and creating a stronger, fairer economy for working families and small businesses.

SOURCE Committee Electing Wilding for California