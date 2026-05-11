After Raising Over $100,000 on Kickstarter, Travel Startup Goes Viral Again - Now Launching a New Way to Bring Your Souvenirs to Life

BERLIN, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Memoried, the Berlin-based travel tech startup, today announced the launch of Memoried Stickers on Kickstarter. The innovative NFC-enabled stickers allow travelers to upgrade their existing souvenir collections, turning ordinary fridge magnets into interactive portals that instantly display photos, videos, and personal notes from their trips.

Every fridge magnet holds a story. Now they can tell them. Upgrade every souvenir to a smart souvenir with the Memoried stickers. They become little portals to your past.

The concept has already proven its massive appeal: In the 30 days leading up to the launch, Memoried's teaser campaign went viral on Instagram, reaching over 3 million people and organically attracting more than 4,000 new followers.

"People are drowning in digital memories they never look at – and holding physical souvenirs that have lost their story. We built Memoried to close that gap," says Moritz, Co-Founder of Memoried. "The magnet on your fridge shouldn't just remind you that you went to Rome. It should take you back there."

The technology is designed for absolute simplicity:

Stick: Users attach the small NFC sticker to the back of any existing souvenir. Link: Using the Memoried app, they connect photos, videos, and personal notes to the sticker. Share: Anyone who taps the sticker with their smartphone – no app required – instantly sees the memory open in their browser.

This creates an entirely new way to share travel memories. When friends or family visit and tap a magnet on the fridge, a curated memory opens right on their phone – no app to download, no QR code to scan. Think of it as a living photo album embedded in the souvenirs you already own, one that can hold not just photos but videos, voice notes, and any personal content the traveler chooses to share.

This marks the second Kickstarter campaign for the Memoried team – and the follow-up to a proven success story. In 2025, their debut product, the Smart Travel Canvas, raised over $100,000 on Kickstarter, delivering to 699 backers across more than 38 countries. The campaign demonstrated strong demand particularly in the United States, which remains the primary target market for Memoried Stickers.

The Memoried Stickers campaign is now live on Kickstarter, offering exclusive early-bird discounts for the first backers.

Campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/memoried/memoried-stickers-upgrade-your-souvenirs

About Memoried

Memoried (Moments Forever GmbH) is a Berlin-based startup dedicated to bridging the gap between physical travel souvenirs and digital memories. By integrating seamless NFC technology into everyday objects, Memoried helps travelers preserve and relive their most valuable moments.

Media Contact

Moritz

Co-Founder, Memoried

Phone: +49 156 79 022 712

Email: [email protected]

Press Kit & High-Res Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1omVJoo7cA_4oysJHz_9mhCHswzyWe6RG

Instagram: @memoried.souvenirs

SOURCE Memoried