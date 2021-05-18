After Record Breaking 2020, Johnny Was Expands Usage of Amperity Customer Data Platform to Further Accelerate Growth

SEATTLE, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity , the #1 enterprise customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced that Johnny Was, a leading women's fashion retailer, is expanding their adoption of Amperity to establish a new customer data foundation that will drive more personalized marketing, richer analytics, and better customer service across all channels and touchpoints. In this expanded implementation, Johnny Was will be using Amperity's AmpID, Amp360, and AmpIQ products, which together provide an end-to-end solution for transforming raw data from multiple sources into an accurate, consistent, and comprehensive Customer 360.

Johnny Was rapidly embraced new opportunities driven by the COVID-19 pandemic supported by Amperity AmpIQ leading to strong growth. The company, which operates over 50 stores in 20 states, along with a thriving ecommerce and wholesale business, proved resilient thanks to its singular focus on service to customers and to the community. In addition to implementing in-store safety protocols, Johnny Was was among the first fashion retailers to shift production resources to make reusable face masks, and has since donated more than $2.5 million worth of masks to hospitals and charities across the country. The timely introduction of fashionable mask offerings, combined with the company's stellar customer support and elegant online shopping experience, brought in many first-time customers that will support the company's growth over the coming years. By implementing Amperity CDP, Johnny Was will be able to better engage and monetize their rapidly growing customer base.

"The last year has forced us to reimagine every part of how we run our business while never losing sight of the customer as the center of everything we do," said Rob Trauber, CEO of Johnny Was. "Amperity's platform provides us with a turnkey way to ensure that we maintain, personalize, and maximize our relationships with every customer."

The insights and efficiencies derived from Amperity will help Johnny Was sustain this momentum in 2021 and beyond. With accurate and consistent 360 degree customer profiles, Johnny Was will be able to better nurture their most valuable customers and increase customer lifetime value among first-time and return buyers. The enhanced customer profiles will also have a seamless and immediate impact on Johnny Was' customer support operations, thanks to Amperity's native integration with Zendesk , leading to better end-to-end customer experiences.

"It's a huge privilege to work with customer-centric companies like Johnny Was, and to give them the tools they need to maintain their standard of excellence across every aspect of their operations," said Kabir Shahani, CEO at Amperity. "Johnny Was has been using our AmpIQ product for two years, and is now taking advantage of our full enterprise CDP by adding AmpID and Amp360 to further optimize and personalize their customer experience."

Amperity's platform works by ingesting raw customer data across all touchpoints, using machine learning to resolve identities even when records lack unique identifiers across systems. The result is unified customer databases that centralize data from online and offline transactions, loyalty programs, email interactions, finance systems, and more, enabling its customers to efficiently deploy customer data for targeting, suppression, analytics, customer service, regulatory compliance, and more.

About Johnny Was

Since its inception in 1987, Johnny Was has been embraced by free-spirited and confident women who are drawn to the brand's unique signature aesthetic: a juxtaposition between vintage and modern. Inspired by world cultures, the arts, and historical dressmaker techniques, the Johnny Was brand transcends fashion trends with its beautifully-crafted boho clothing and accessories. Embracing the quintessential California lifestyle, Johnny Was appeals to the modern bohemian.

About Amperity

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. The company has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott, Planet Fitness, Kenneth Cole, Tapestry, Crocs, Servco, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com.

