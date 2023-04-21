After Record-Breaking Success in 2022, Yes Solar Solutions Awarded Second Solarize the Triangle Program

CARY, N.C., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first year of the program, Solarize the Triangle's organizers carefully selected a qualified company to ensure that best-in-class materials are installed by a quality solar company. Yes Solar Solutions, a Cary-based company, won the competitive bidding process.

Yes Solar Solutions is the only NABCEP-Accredited Company in North Carolina and has maintained this accreditation for over 10 years. This is the most prestigious accreditation that a PV installation company can earn in the renewable energy industry and shows the company's commitment to superior training, quality, service, and customer satisfaction. Due to this, Yes Solar Solutions was able to contribute to the success of the largest Solarize program in the country.

The first Solarize the Triangle program – conducted last year across 11 communities – set a national record as the largest Solarize program in the country with 1,500 people signing up for free evaluations in a single campaign. More than 180 home and business owners ultimately signed contracts to purchase renewable energy systems for their properties through the program, yielding 2.4 million kWh of annual energy production, more than $300,000 in annual utility bill savings, and nearly $6 million in new clean energy development locally. Based on this success as well as the smooth, effective working relationship between the Partnership and Yes Solar Solutions, the company was invited to serve again as the sole installer for Solarize the Triangle 2023.

Stew Miller, Co-Founder and President of Yes Solar said, "The impact Solarize the Triangle has had on the communities and homeowners is exciting. And the impact on a local solar company like Yes Solar is equally significant. In scaling up to meet the demand, we have promoted five employees and added 12 new jobs. That is 12 people who pay taxes, buy goods, and participate in the very communities that made Solarize a success. We have reinvested in software that makes our company more efficient and helps control quality. We could not be more appreciative of the opportunity to be the chosen installation company for Solarize."

Solarize the Triangle is a community-based group-purchasing program for solar energy, battery storage, and other clean-energy technologies. The initiative is designed to serve residents, businesses, and nonprofits to become more resilient, reduce energy expenses, and save on the cost of renewable energy systems by obtaining volume discounts on materials and installation services.

Early information about Solarize the Triangle 2023 will be available beginning on Earth Day 2023 at various public events around the region. The 2023 campaign will be officially unveiled in May with a public opening event for citizens to learn more about how the Solarize program works and lowers the cost of solar energy for participants. The public launch of the regionwide community-based group-buying program will take place Monday, May 15 at Hi-Wire Brewing in Durham.

Attendees can expect to learn how a Solarize program works and can ask community partners and sales representatives from Yes Solar Solutions questions. This special launch event will also feature special prizes, refreshments, and drawings for attendees, as well as information about how one can enroll for a free solar-energy assessment for their residence or place of business via Solarize the Triangle. The Triangle J Council of Governments and Solar Crowdsource are facilitating the launch of Solarize the Triangle '23 with an array of partnering local governments and selected installer, Yes Solar Solutions.

This free, open-to-the-public event is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. at 800 Taylor St. in Durham. The event will include an unveiling of the 2023 solar-energy options for local residents, businesses, and non-profit organizations located in 12 Triangle communities, adding Holly Springs to the list for 2023. Additional participating communities include Chatham County, City of Raleigh, Durham County, City of Durham, Town of Cary, Town of Chapel Hill, Town of Hillsborough, Town of Carrboro, Town of Apex, Town of Morrisville, Orange County, and the Town of Holly Springs.

Following the public rollout on May 15, Solarize the Triangle organizers and Yes Solar Solutions will offer a series of clean-energy education and outreach events with the goal of increasing participation through a better understanding of rooftop solar components, suitability assessment considerations, and contract provisions.

As in 2022, the continuing objectives of the 2023 version of the program include:

Making solar energy more affordable : lower the cost of solar energy through the power of group purchasing and reduced acquisition costs. Pass savings to residents of the Triangle region.

: lower the cost of solar energy through the power of group purchasing and reduced acquisition costs. Pass savings to residents of the Triangle region. Making solar energy more accessible : contractor(s), materials, and pricing that is highly vetted for best practices using a competitive bid process.

: contractor(s), materials, and pricing that is highly vetted for best practices using a competitive bid process. Education and community engagement : widespread community engagement, education, and outreach activities through town hall meetings, workshops, solar "open house" gatherings, and outreach through local community groups and events.

: widespread community engagement, education, and outreach activities through town hall meetings, workshops, solar "open house" gatherings, and outreach through local community groups and events. Promoting solar-positive policies : encourage local governments to adopt streamlined solar energy permitting policies and fair utility distributed generation policies.

: encourage local governments to adopt streamlined solar energy permitting policies and fair utility distributed generation policies. Giving back: Solarize the Triangle and Yes Solar Solutions will use a portion of campaign proceeds to donate a solar energy system to a deserving local nonprofit organization and/or help to underwrite solar-energy systems for qualified Low-and-Moderate-Income families with high energy burdens.

The deadline to enroll for a free, no-obligation quote through Solarize the Triangle 2023 is Sept. 30, 2023. All residential solar and battery contracts must be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. A separate deadline for commercial/non-profit contract completions is Feb. 28, 2024.

Solarize the Triangle is already accepting advance registrations for the upcoming campaign. Interested residents may go to solarizethetriangle.com to immediately learn more about the 2023 program and to sign up in advance of the launch to be first in line for a free evaluation.

About Solarize the Triangle: Solarize the Triangle is a campaign developed via the Triangle J Council of Governments. Communities involved include Chatham County, City of Raleigh, Durham County, City of Durham, Town of Cary, Town of Chapel Hill, Town of Hillsborough, Town of Carrboro, Town of Apex, Town of Morrisville, Orange County, and the Town of Holly Springs. Lowering the cost of solar energy and battery-storage installations through the power of bulk purchasing, reducing contractor acquisition costs, and transferring those savings to residential and commercial residents is the objective of the campaign, which will continue in 2023. Helping to facilitate the program in support of the members is Solar Crowdsource .

About Yes Solar Solutions: Yes Solar Solutions provides solar energy consulting and premium-quality solar system installation services to homeowners, businesses, nonprofits, municipalities, government, and military agencies throughout North Carolina. Yes Solar is the only NABCEP-accredited solar company in North Carolina and is also a certified Green Plus company Yes Solar Solutions was founded and locally owned by Stew and Kathy Miller. With more than 1,600 projects installed, the company is a fully-licensed North Carolina general contractor and a past winner of the Cary Chamber of Commerce Sustainable Small Business of the Year Award.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Beth Davis

[email protected]

(919) 549-0551

Ken Haldin

[email protected]

(404) 405-2924

Nico Long

[email protected]

SOURCE Yes Solar Solutions