After Record Year, Playmaker Hires Digital Media Leader Robert Elder as COO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sports media and talent management brand, Playmaker , is pleased to announce that Robert Elder will be joining the company as Chief Operations Officer. Prior to this role, Robert was the CRO at Genius Media Group, a media platform that brings music intelligence to the masses, which was recently acquired for $80 million. He had previously worked in leadership at Group Nine, Live Nation and People Magazine.

Following Playmaker's explosive 2021, including 300% revenue growth, audience development to over 39 million followers including O&O and talent platforms, as well as strategic partnerships with various high-profile investors, the company aims to scale new content series, events, in-house creator personalities and more subsidiary brands, among other projects.

"There's absolutely no replacement for experience, and finding someone with Rob's background and knowledge base in the digital media world is extremely challenging. Thankfully, the timing was just right, and we caught Rob fresh off of Genius' acquisition," explained Brandon Harris, CEO at Playmaker. "Rob fills the remaining hole in the executive leadership group and allows us to expand further into exciting growth projects like NFTs, events and talent, where we've seen great early traction. We are excited to add a true superstar to what was already a very well rounded team here at Playmaker," continued Harris.

Mr. Elder will lead the charge on a number of Playmaker projects including events, scaling the brand's e-commerce offering, growing their talent division and securing strategic partnerships to move the company forward. He has 25+ years of experience driving revenue, building and managing multi-team organizational structures, board/investor management, and M&A. His media leadership experience will advance Playmaker's trajectory while helping the team avoid common mistakes less experienced high-growth brands often fall subject to.

"Playmaker is a true modern media company, delivering content that the consumer wants, in the voice they relate to and on the platforms they use. I'm excited to join a brand that's exploding on the scene. I plan to bring my experience in building structure and developing strategic partnerships to give Playmaker the foundation to support that exponential growth," said Robert Elder, COO at Playmaker.

