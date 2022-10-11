After revolutionising online crime fighting, the Netherlands is looking for new ways to combat security threats

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The government of the Netherlands welcomes experts and policy makers from all over the world to help combat existing and newly emerging cyber threats. At the ONE Conference in The Hague next week, a new Dutch cybersecurity strategy will be presented. At this two day event, experts will discuss today's key issues in online threats, like the impact of the massive cyber war after Russia invaded Ukraine, dealing with ransomware attacks, and money laundering via cryptocurrencies.

Over the past few years, the Netherlands has been conducting innovative research into threats in cyberspace. Dutch security services have caused a stir by tackling online crime, not just technically but also tactically. The Encrochat investigation into encrypted communications between criminals is a gamechanger in the fight against serious organized crime. And very importantly, new deciphering methods have also been locating criminal earnings that were laundered via cryptomoney. Investigators will reveal their newest tactics at the ONE Conference. Intelligence operations have been successful in blocking hacking attacks by state actors, such as when they apprehended the hackers who tried to penetrate the networks of the OPCW.

At the ONE Conference on 18 and 19 October in World Forum - The Hague, the Dutch government, experts and participants will share their knowledge about combatting cyberthreats and about how cybersecurity makes a positive contribution to our economy.

Minister Micky Adriaansens (Economic Affairs and Climate Policy): "We really need secure digital products and services to guarantee a properly-functioning online economy. We also need to actively work on making businesses and consumers digitally resilient. Digitisation is offering us many opportunities but we can only take advantage of them when the basics are in order. There are still improvements to be made. That is why it is important to share knowledge about cybersecurity with businesses, researchers, government agencies and experts at the ONE conference in The Hague."

Minister for Justice and Security, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius: "Digital threats are on the rise, with criminals and hostile states threatening our interests. That is why action is needed now, to increase our digital resilience, strengthen the system and tackle the threat. Only then will we be able to safely capitalize on the economic and social opportunities of digitization, while protecting our safety and public values at the same time. The Netherlands is one of the most digitized countries in the world. We work digitally, shop digitally and meet each other digitally. Digital systems are the 'nervous system' of our society. That's why we need to protect these systems and make sure we're prepared if something does go wrong."

Saskia Bruines, alderman for the municipality of The Hague. "Whereas a lock on the front door is the most normal thing in the world, digital security is still unexplored territory for many people. Cybercrime and digital crime are on the rise and pose a major risk to social stability. The ONE Conference being held during The Hague Cyber Security Week is one of the most important international conferences in the field of digital security. I'm very proud to be able to welcome international experts from all over the world to The Hague. After all, this is the city of Peace and Justice, and now the city where we are working on important innovations in this essential field together with businesses, the education sector and government organisations."

But the Dutch approach is much broader than this and shows that a strong focus is also essential in business and education. That is why, for the first time, ONE Conference 2022 includes an innovation market where start-ups and other companies can exhibit the solutions they have developed.

There is also a strong focus on the human dimension, which after all is just as important in countering digital threats. These threats are constantly changing shape but are also becoming more and more sophisticated.

Communication and a good understanding of human behaviour are becoming increasingly important in cybersecurity. Leading scientists will present research on this subject and participants will discuss practical tips with each other.

For more information, visit https://one-conference.nl/programme/ or send an email to [email protected]. Journalists can also apply for accreditation for the conference here.

