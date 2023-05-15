After-school Tutoring Market size in China to grow by USD 70.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. and ChineseHour emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The after-school tutoring market in China is set to grow by USD 70.09 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 14.11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on outcome-based education. Tutoring provides students with additional support in various subjects including Mathematics, Physics, English, and Science, among others. Investment in private and customized tuition is rising due to the dramatic increase in disposable income for people in cities like Shanghai. China's high disposable income encourages parents to invest more in tutoring provided by companies such as TAL Education Group and New Oriental Education and Technology Group. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled After-school Tutoring Market in China 2023-2027

The after-school tutoring market in China covers the following areas:

After-school Tutoring Market In China Sizing

After-school Tutoring Market In China Forecast

After-school Tutoring Market In China Analysis

The report on the after-school tutoring market in China provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

After-school Tutoring Market In China 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Technological advances in after-school tutoring are an emerging trend in the China after-school tutoring market. The market experienced a technological revolution in the last ten years. Technological advances shift the market from traditional face-to-face classes to online tutoring. A key trend that is expected to fuel the growth of the market is the increasing investment in advanced technology to enhance the learning experience. Additionally, the introduction of live-streaming technology is another major trend expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period. Hence, such innovations in the education sector could further increase the trend and have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

The availability of open educational resources is a major challenge hindering the China after-school tutoring market. The existence of various educational institutions allows students to prepare for entrance exams without tutoring, which is a major threat to market growth. For instance, online course and service provider Coursera offers materials and courses for the HSK test at Peking University. Thus, more students prefer such online resources rather than after-school tutoring services. Additionally, after-school English classes occupy a large share of the after-school tutoring market in China. Hence, factors like the availability of a large number of open educational resources are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

After-school Tutoring Market In China 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The after-school tutoring market in China extensively covers market segmentation by application (subject-specific, enrichment education, and English language), end-user (primary and secondary), and channel (online and blended).

The market share growth by the subject-specific segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing need to prepare for entrance exams and the increasing need for tutoring in technical subjects play a vital role in driving the growth of the subject-specific segment of the after-school tutoring market in China during the forecast period. Moreover, the Chinese curriculum stipulates that a student from grade 4 to grade 6 take exams in Chinese, Mathematics, and English once in their first semester, for which, the students also need to prepare for the primary school entrance exams so that they can get into the best primary schools. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

ChineseHour

EF Education First Ltd.

Feiyang Education Center

Hong Kong Tutor Association

HKTC

Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd.

Kumon Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

Mandarin Tutor

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

PandaTree Inc.

Squirrel Ai Learning

TAL Education Group

The Unparalleled Insight

Tutopiya

iTutorGroup Inc.

Verbling Inc.

ZhugeAacademy

Vendor Offerings

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - The company offers after-school tutoring services which are designed for students to help themselves, or to assist or guide them to the point at which they become independent learners.

The company offers after-school tutoring services which are designed for students to help themselves, or to assist or guide them to the point at which they become independent learners. ChineseHour - The company offers after-school tutoring services that provide one-to-one personal tutors for dedicated hours on rotational shifts in order to provide good efficiency for a particular student.

The company offers after-school tutoring services that provide one-to-one personal tutors for dedicated hours on rotational shifts in order to provide good efficiency for a particular student. EF Education First Ltd. - The company offers after-school tutoring services that connect those students who want or need to focus on specific academic topics with individuals like teachers, advanced students, or subject matter experts.

Related Reports:

The K-12 online tutoring market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 97.66 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing importance of STEM education is notably driving the K-12 online tutoring market growth.

The private tutoring market in the US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 20,479.88 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (curriculum-based learning and test preparation) and learning method (online, blended, and classroom-based). One of the key factors driving market growth in the private tutoring market in US is the growing emphasis on STEM education.

After-school Tutoring Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 70.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.77 Regional analysis China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., ChineseHour, EF Education First Ltd., Feiyang Education Center, Hong Kong Tutor Association, HKTC, Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd., Kumon Hong Kong Co. Ltd., Mandarin Tutor, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., PandaTree Inc., Squirrel Ai Learning, TAL Education Group, The Unparalleled Insight, Tutopiya, iTutorGroup Inc., Verbling Inc., and ZhugeAacademy Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

