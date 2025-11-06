After Strong Early Results, Constructor Showcases AI Product Insights Agent (PIA) -- a GenAI-Powered Tool for Product Detail Pages, Helping Shoppers Choose What to Buy

Leading lighting retailer Lightopia sees 52% increase in add-to-cart rate and 56% increase in purchase rate from shoppers who engage with PIA

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor , the leading AI-powered search and product discovery platform for enterprise ecommerce companies, has unveiled its AI Product Insights Agent (PIA), a virtual "product expert" on retail product detail pages (PDPs). The latest addition to Constructor's Agentic Suite, PIA combines generative AI (GenAI) with rich ecommerce data — including on shopper behavior, product specs and real-time session context — to answer shopper questions, help them buy with confidence, and drive measurable results for retailers.

Constructor’s AI Product Insights Agent (PIA), available on product detail pages, gives online shoppers instant, tailored answers to their product questions — helping shoppers decide what to buy and helping retailers drive more purchases.

Conversational commerce: Meeting the moment

Today, online consumers increasingly search the way they speak, thanks to tools like ChatGPT — and their expectations for intuitive, conversational experiences now extend to retail. In fact, six in 10 shoppers (58%) say they'd be comfortable using GenAI on retail sites, rising to 69% among Gen Z.

PIA brings natural language experiences to product detail pages (PDPs), the key pages where shoppers evaluate individual items and decide whether to buy. Using the AI-powered Q&A agent, shoppers can:

Ask freeform questions about the products they're viewing — from sizing and fit to care, compatibility and even post-purchase use.

— from sizing and fit to care, compatibility and even post-purchase use. Choose from frequently asked prompts — so shoppers can consider what they might not think to ask.

— so shoppers can consider what they might not think to ask. Get fast, accurate and context-aware answers — no need to dig through specs, manuals or customer reviews.

PIA is already gaining traction across categories like home furnishings, fashion and beauty, and general retail — helping brands boost customer satisfaction, conversions and revenue.

Shining a light on results

That impact is already clear for early adopters like Elevated Brands Group , parent company of home furnishing leaders Lightopia and Rugs Direct . Across both brands, shoppers who engaged with PIA delivered significantly stronger results than those who didn't. For instance, Lightopia saw:

52% increase in add-to-cart rate

56% increase in purchase rate

When a shopper lands on a PDP at these retailers, PIA is ready with answers that close the confidence gap. On Rugs Direct, a shopper checking out an area rug might ask, "What is the right size for my space?" or choose from prompts like:

"Is this suitable for a home with kids or pets?"

"What is the pile height of this rug, and how does it feel underfoot?"

"What are the recommended care instructions?"

And on Lightopia PDPs, shoppers can get answers to questions like: "What type of bulb is compatible with this fixture?", "Does this include a dimmer?", "Can this be used in a damp location like a bathroom?" and much more.

"We've already seen how powerful Constructor is when it comes to personalizing search and product discovery for our shoppers — so it's exciting to layer on this new conversational experience, right when they're deciding what to buy," said Sharon Gautschi, chief merchandising officer for Lightopia and Rugs Direct. "Even with a small slice of our traffic engaging with PIA so far, the impact has been clear and meaningful. And just as exciting, the data we're getting back from PIA gives valuable insights into what our shoppers care about, so we can merchandise even more effectively around that."

Under the hood: Conversational, personalized, predictive

PIA draws on a wide range of data — including product specs, customer reviews, size charts, FAQ content, buyer's guides, blog posts, support documentation and other retailer-approved sources — to generate instant, helpful responses. No manual setup, tagging or content creation is required.

At its core, PIA functions like a highly trained virtual associate — one that's always learning and improving. It can:

Interpret questions in real time, using product context and session data

using product context and session data Surface hyper-relevant info — aligned with the individual shopper's history, preferences and intent — from across multiple content sources

— aligned with the individual shopper's history, preferences and intent — from across multiple content sources Generate smart follow-up prompts based on shopper input or common queries

based on shopper input or common queries Learn which questions are frequently clicked — and which correlate with increased conversions and revenue over time

— and which correlate with increased conversions and revenue over time Adapt to shopper intent and remember what's been asked — to deliver better answers in the moment and across the shopper journey

Connecting the dots

PIA doesn't just answer questions; it also helps shoppers explore. When someone asks, "What goes well with this?" or "Show me similar options," PIA passes the request (along with product-page context and metadata) to Constructor's recommendations engine — which returns a curated, personalized list of complementary or alternative items, all within the same chat.

PIA is also a key part of Constructor's growing Agentic Suite, along with the award-winning AI Shopping Agent (ASA). Embedded in search or chat, ASA helps shoppers at earlier points in discovery, guiding broad and goal-based queries like, "Show me beach vacation outfits" or "I'm looking for a desk for a small space."

Every interaction across Constructor's platform — including ASA conversations, PIA answers, product recommendations and search behavior — feeds back into the system to continuously improve intent-matching and performance. In 2024 alone, Constructor powered more than 250 billion shopper interactions , delivering 8,000 personalized experiences per second.

"Across ecommerce, there's always been this really hard problem: getting a customer who's looking at a product from the point of thinking 'This might work for me' to actually having enough confidence to buy it," said Eli Finkelshteyn, Constructor CEO and co-founder. "By the time a shopper reaches a product detail page, often the only things standing in the way of a purchase are a few final questions — like 'Are you sure this will fit me?' or 'Is this product all natural?' or 'How hard would it be to return?' Clear answers can help push someone to buy confidently. That's exactly where PIA steps in, removing friction and answering those last-mile questions. The result is a shopping experience that's personal and intuitive — like speaking to an expert in-store, but one who's available 24/7 and scalable across an entire product catalog."

About Constructor

Constructor is the only search and product discovery platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's AI-first solutions make it easier for shoppers to discover products they want to buy and for ecommerce teams to deliver personalized experiences in real time that drive impressive results. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, The Very Group, home24, Grove Collaborative and Fisheries Supply. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.com

