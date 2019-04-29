After Successes in South Carolina, Sanderson Joins Nonprofit SBP as Senior Government Adviser

NEW ORLEANS, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster resilience and recovery nonprofit SBP announced today that Jeffrey "JR" Sanderson, the former program director of the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office, has joined the organization as a Senior Government Adviser and Director of the Disaster Resilience and Recovery Lab. Sanderson brings more than 40 years of leadership experience ranging from his service as a Colonel in the United States Army, chief of staff of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles and most recently the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office. Sanderson and his team developed a disaster housing program that that repaired and replaced more than 2,000 disaster-impacted homes for low-to-moderate income families of South Carolina, outpacing other recovery programs around the country.

Sanderson will play an essential role in expanding SBP's government advising capabilities pre and post-disaster by developing much needed educational programs to strengthen the transition between government assistance program following Presidentially declared disasters. These programs will address the existing gaps between Federal Emergency Management Administration's Individual Assistance program and state rebuilding programs funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development through Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program, so that decision makers are better equipped to manage resources and begin to shrink time between disaster and recovery.

"SBP has seen the human toll of a delayed and unpredictable recovery. We believe that our country can and should improve the way we prepare for and recover from disaster," said SBP Co-founder and CEO Zack Rosenburg. "JR led the most successful disaster recovery operation this country has seen in more than two decades. His experience and leadership will be a welcomed addition to SBP as we strive to eliminate gaps in recovery — starting with teaching strategy to state recovery programs."

Sanderson will have the opportunity build upon his successes from South Carolina at a national level by educating elected officials, state disaster recovery coordinators and emergency management practitioners in best practices that lead to a prompt, efficient and predictable recovery for impacted communities and families.

"We've seen firsthand how effective JR operates when SBP began rebuilding in South Carolina," said SBP's Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Reese May. "We are thrilled to add Col. Sanderson to the SBP team. His knowledge, experience and proven results will benefit leaders in disaster impacted communities across the country and will help shrink the time between disasters and recovery."

About SBP

SBP's mission is to shrink time between disaster and recovery. Since its founding in 2006 in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina, SBP has rebuilt homes for more than 1,700 families in 10 communities across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Through its resilience training, SBP works to share lessons learned, prevent common barriers to recovery and help communities utilize SBP's standardized, repeatable and proven-effective model.

