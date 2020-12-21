After Successful Launch, Workforce Opportunity Services Announces Additional Dates of Its Popular Workforce Essentials Workshop

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) - a leading non-profit organization connecting individuals from historically underrepresented populations with transformative career opportunities - continues to break barriers of practical professional expertise with an expansion of its Workforce Essentials Workshop, targeted to highly motivated, early-career professionals.

Since the fall of this year, the no-cost Workforce Essentials Workshop has empowered its participants to successfully move into entry-level positions and to achieve long-lasting personal and professional goals. This online workshop is designed to help participants develop their interpersonal skills through a series of self-assessments, live sessions, and offline reflective activities.

The workshop enables participants to assess their values, learning styles, emotional intelligence, transferable skills, and to use various goal-setting and time management strategies. At the end of each workshop, all students receive a certificate of participation from Columbia University Center for Technology Management.

Chinedu E., one of the workshop participants, stated, "I really appreciate WOS for providing me with this opportunity to learn such great things this week. The Workforce Essentials Workshop has definitely been a highlight for me this week because I have gotten so much great insights in how to move forward. I plan on putting it to practice starting now and going through it throughout 2021 and to see what happens and what impact it has made in my life compared to this year."

Safaa H., another participant, added, "All the workshop modules were very relevant and very useful. It actually exceeded my expectations."

With the success of the first two workshops, additional sessions have been scheduled for 2021 through March. Furthermore, WOS plans to tailor this workshop to be able to offer it to non-profits and corporations as part of their career enhancement programs.

"Our world today presents big learning needs and challenges. We believe many of these challenges can be addressed by leveraging the reach and power of our workshop. We're bringing education to places where people want and need it most," said Jessica Miller, Director of Academics at WOS.

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 4,000+ individuals through partnerships with more than 65 corporations in 40+ locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org .

