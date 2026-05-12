After Successful Pilot, Republic Bank of Chicago Expands AI Partnership with Sympera

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Bank of Chicago today announced it has selected Sympera, an AI-native platform for commercial relationship banking, to scale its Business Banking operations.

The decision follows a successful pilot that demonstrated how AI can enhance prospecting, relationship development, and market coverage, with strong banker feedback and high adoption across participating teams.

Republic Bank of Chicago

Sympera drives banker actions through AI that combines external business activity—including company updates, hiring signals, and operational changes—with the bank's internal data such as CRM history and customer relationships to create a holistic view. It prepares banker-ready actions for relationship managers, embedding them directly into daily workflows so teams can focus on the highest-potential opportunities while maintaining consistent engagement.

"AI is moving from experimentation to becoming a core part of how banks operate," said Madhu Reddy, CIO at Republic Bank of Chicago. "What convinced us was seeing our bankers adopt it—Sympera surfaced the right opportunities at the right time and fit naturally into how our teams already work in Microsoft Dynamics. The pilot proved the thesis; now we're scaling it. The solution allows our teams to operate more effectively and spend more time with clients"

"We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Republic Bank of Chicago as they transition from pilot to enterprise rollout," said David Sosna, CEO of Sympera. "This deployment highlights the tangible impact of agentic AI in banking—empowering relationship managers to prioritize high-value opportunities, respond faster to growth signals, and deliver more consistent results across the organization."

The rollout will expand across Republic Bank's Commercial Banking unit over the coming months.

About Republic Bank of Chicago

Republic Bank is a community bank serving businesses and individuals. With more than $2.7 billion in assets, the bank provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services across 20 locations throughout Chicagoland. It is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois .

About Sympera

Sympera helps relationship managers win more deals, stay engaged, and nurture client relationships while spending more time with clients. Purpose-built to scale commercial and SMB relationship banking, it is an AI-native platform that combines external signals with internal data to drive banker actions. Its AI agents identify high-value opportunities, organize context, and deliver banker-ready actions into daily workflows.

Media Contact

Sudharshan Krishnan

Head of GTM

[email protected]

SOURCE Sympera AI