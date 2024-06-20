After Successful Series A Raise, Ledgebrook Expands Partnership with Obsidian to Launch Architects and Engineers Product

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgebrook, a tech-enabled E&S MGA, has announced that it will be expanding its Professional Lines offerings by launching an Architects & Engineers product with Obsidian. Carolyn Pearce has joined the company as its A&E Practice Leader with over 25 years of industry experience, having previously served at Hudson Insurance Group, Argo, Lexington (AIG), and Chubb Insurance. Her extensive background in the A&E sector includes various leadership roles where she consistently drove profitable growth and advanced risk management outcomes.

New A&E Product

"I am excited to be a part of the Ledgebrook team, launching the Architects and Engineers product. By combining industry expertise with the best-in-class technology, Ledgebrook is uniquely positioned to offer our wholesale broker partners an unparalleled service in the A&E space," - says Carolyn Pearce.

"Ledgebrook is thrilled to bring our team's insurance expertise along with our class-leading tech stack to the A&E market. This powerful combination of people and technology will enable us to offer a fast and seamless quoting experience to our current and new Wholesale partners in the A&E space," - says John Mullen (Chief Underwriting Officer).

This announcement follows the successful launch of Ledgebrook's Miscellaneous Professional Liability and Allied Healthcare product with Obsidian. Expanding into the A&E sector marks another significant step in broadening Ledgebrook's professional liability offerings.

Earlier this year, Ledgebrook completed a $24 million Series A raise, which will directly support the launch of new E&S products, attract more top talent, and fund further investments in their proprietary tech stack.

Ledgebrook's innovative approach and dedication to excellence have set a new standard in the E&S market. The company remains committed to delivering unparalleled value and exceptional service to all of its wholesale broker partners.

About Ledgebrook

Ledgebrook is a tech-enabled E&S MGA looking to provide the fastest, easiest quoting experience to wholesale brokers while delivering best-in-class pricing and risk selection via their innovative next-gen tech stack. Led by insurance industry veterans, the ultimate vision for Ledgebrook is to become a globally diversified re/insurer built from the ground up with modern technology. Visit us at Ledgebrook.com.

About Obsidian

Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company with admitted and non-admitted insurance carrier subsidiaries that issue policies underwritten by managing general agents, managing general underwriters, and program managers. Obsidian sources, underwrites, and manages a diverse portfolio of property, casualty, and specialty insurance programs, and reinsures the majority of the business to select reinsurers. Obsidian was formed in 2020 in partnership with leading insurance industry executives and Genstar Capital. For more information, visit www.obsidianspecialty.com.

