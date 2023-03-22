After sunburn care products market size to grow by USD 467.13 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by adverse effects of exposure to UV radiation caused by global warming - Technavio

Mar 22, 2023, 05:42 ET
NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global after sunburn care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 467.13 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the adverse effects of exposure to UV radiation caused by global warming. UV radiation affects people of all age groups. The depletion of the ozone layer has gradually increased exposure to UV radiation worldwide. This has consequently increased the prevalence of melanoma skin cancer. Thus, the demand for products such as sprays, lotions, moisturizers, gels, and lip balms with various sun protection factor (SPF) levels is increasing among consumers. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Global After Sunburn Care Products Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (lotion, gel, and spray), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The market growth will be significant in the lotion segment during the forecast period. The segment includes products like creams and lotions, ointments, and balms. These provide long-lasting and more soothing effects compared to gels and sprays. Their increasing demand has led many vendors to offer new products and attract customers' attention. As a result of these factors, the market will witness maximum growth in the segment.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global after sunburn care products market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global after sunburn care products market.
- APAC will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the region are introducing new products and advertising extensively to remain competitive. In addition, factors such as the growing population and increasing per capita income of consumers are driving the growth of the after sunburn care products market in APAC.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report
Global After Sunburn Care Products Market – Vendor Analysis
The global after sunburn care products market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors. The vendors compete in terms of price, quality, brand, and variety. They are adopting various marketing strategies, including M&As, to increase their market shares. Many global players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
- Australian Gold LLC - The company offers after sunburn care products such as After Sun Moisturizer With Hemp 16 Oz.
- Bare Republic LLC - The company offers after sunburn care products such as Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion and Mineral SPF 50 Sport Sunscreen Spray.
- Boiron SA - The company offers after sunburn care products such as Calendula Cream, Calendula Gel, and Calendula Burn Ointment.
- Caren Products LLC - The company offers after sunburn care products such as Kool Kidz Body Lotion Sweet Honey.
Global After Sunburn Care Products Market – Market Dynamics
Leading trends influencing growth
- The growing prominence of natural and organic products is the key trend in the market.
- The ingredients used in organic skincare products are considered to be safe and free of side effects.
- Organic skincare products are of higher quality compared to most synthetic products.
- Growing consumer interest in organic skincare has encouraged vendors to use natural ingredients such as olive oil, beeswax, jojoba oil, and organic coconut oil, organic shea butter, organic mango butter in their products.
- Many vendors are following this trend with the intention of capturing a larger market share.
- All these factors are positively influencing the market growth.
Major challenges hindering growth
- Growing awareness of other sun care products available in the personal care products market is one of the major challenges hindering growth.
- There are many alternatives to after sunburn care products which include home remedies and essential oils.
- Natural home remedies provide effective sunburn relief. Hence, many customers prefer tried and tested home remedies rather than buying cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.
- Similarly, essential oils provide excellent therapeutic effects on sunburnt skin.
- The easy availability of many natural alternatives is reducing the demand for after sunburn care products.
- Such challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this after sunburn care products market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the after sunburn care products market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the after sunburn care products market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the after sunburn care products market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of after sunburn care products market vendors
|
Report Coverage
|
Base year
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Performing market contribution
|
Key countries
|
Competitive landscape
|
Key companies profiled
|
Market dynamics
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.65
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 32%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Australian Gold LLC, Bare Republic LLC, Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd., Boiron SA, Caren Products LLC, Clarins USA Inc., Conde Nast, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Fruit of the Earth Inc., Green Leaf Naturals, InstaNatural LLC, maxingvest AG, Moroccanoil Inc., Pierre Fabre SA, Pureplay Skin Sciences India Pvt. Ltd., Quest Products LLC, Seven Minerals NA LLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Sun Bum LLC, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
