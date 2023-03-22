After sunburn care products market size to grow by USD 467.13 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by adverse effects of exposure to UV radiation caused by global warming - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global after sunburn care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 467.13 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the adverse effects of exposure to UV radiation caused by global warming. UV radiation affects people of all age groups. The depletion of the ozone layer has gradually increased exposure to UV radiation worldwide. This has consequently increased the prevalence of melanoma skin cancer. Thus, the demand for products such as sprays, lotions, moisturizers, gels, and lip balms with various sun protection factor (SPF) levels is increasing among consumers. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global After Sunburn Care Products Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global After Sunburn Care Products Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (lotion, gel, and spray), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth will be significant in the lotion segment during the forecast period. The segment includes products like creams and lotions, ointments, and balms. These provide long-lasting and more soothing effects compared to gels and sprays. Their increasing demand has led many vendors to offer new products and attract customers' attention. As a result of these factors, the market will witness maximum growth in the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global after sunburn care products market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global after sunburn care products market.

APAC will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the region are introducing new products and advertising extensively to remain competitive. In addition, factors such as the growing population and increasing per capita income of consumers are driving the growth of the after sunburn care products market in APAC.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global After Sunburn Care Products Market – Vendor Analysis

The global after sunburn care products market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors. The vendors compete in terms of price, quality, brand, and variety. They are adopting various marketing strategies, including M&As, to increase their market shares. Many global players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Australian Gold LLC - The company offers after sunburn care products such as After Sun Moisturizer With Hemp 16 Oz.

- The company offers after sunburn care products such as After Sun Moisturizer With Hemp 16 Oz. Bare Republic LLC - The company offers after sunburn care products such as Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion and Mineral SPF 50 Sport Sunscreen Spray.

- The company offers after sunburn care products such as Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion and Mineral SPF 50 Sport Sunscreen Spray. Boiron SA - The company offers after sunburn care products such as Calendula Cream, Calendula Gel, and Calendula Burn Ointment.

- The company offers after sunburn care products such as Calendula Cream, Calendula Gel, and Calendula Burn Ointment. Caren Products LLC - The company offers after sunburn care products such as Kool Kidz Body Lotion Sweet Honey.

Global After Sunburn Care Products Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing growth

The growing prominence of natural and organic products is the key trend in the market.

The ingredients used in organic skincare products are considered to be safe and free of side effects.

Organic skincare products are of higher quality compared to most synthetic products.

Growing consumer interest in organic skincare has encouraged vendors to use natural ingredients such as olive oil, beeswax, jojoba oil, and organic coconut oil, organic shea butter, organic mango butter in their products.

Many vendors are following this trend with the intention of capturing a larger market share.

All these factors are positively influencing the market growth.

Major challenges hindering growth

Growing awareness of other sun care products available in the personal care products market is one of the major challenges hindering growth.

There are many alternatives to after sunburn care products which include home remedies and essential oils.

Natural home remedies provide effective sunburn relief. Hence, many customers prefer tried and tested home remedies rather than buying cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Similarly, essential oils provide excellent therapeutic effects on sunburnt skin.

The easy availability of many natural alternatives is reducing the demand for after sunburn care products.

Such challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this after sunburn care products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the after sunburn care products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the after sunburn care products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the after sunburn care products market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of after sunburn care products market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The organic skincare products market size is expected to increase by USD 1.91 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07%. The market is segmented by product (facial care, body care, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07%. The market is segmented by product (facial care, body care, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The skincare products market size is expected to increase by USD 32.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49%. The market is segmented by product (moisturizers, anti-aging skincare products, skin brightening products, sun protection products, others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

After Sunburn Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 467.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.65 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Australian Gold LLC, Bare Republic LLC, Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd., Boiron SA, Caren Products LLC, Clarins USA Inc., Conde Nast, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Fruit of the Earth Inc., Green Leaf Naturals, InstaNatural LLC, maxingvest AG, Moroccanoil Inc., Pierre Fabre SA, Pureplay Skin Sciences India Pvt. Ltd., Quest Products LLC, Seven Minerals NA LLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Sun Bum LLC, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global after sunburn care products market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global after sunburn care products market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Lotion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Lotion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lotion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Lotion - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lotion - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Gel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Gel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Gel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Gel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Gel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Spray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Spray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Spray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Spray - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Spray - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Australian Gold LLC

Exhibit 112: Australian Gold LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: Australian Gold LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Australian Gold LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Bare Republic LLC

Exhibit 115: Bare Republic LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Bare Republic LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Bare Republic LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Boiron SA

Exhibit 118: Boiron SA - Overview



Exhibit 119: Boiron SA - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Boiron SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Boiron SA - Segment focus

12.6 Caren Products LLC

Exhibit 122: Caren Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Caren Products LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Caren Products LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Clarins USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 125: Clarins USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 126: Clarins USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 127: Clarins USA Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Conde Nast

Exhibit 128: Conde Nast - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 129: Conde Nast - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 130: Conde Nast - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 131: Conde Nast - Key offerings

12.9 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Exhibit 132: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Fruit of the Earth Inc.

Exhibit 136: Fruit of the Earth Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Fruit of the Earth Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Fruit of the Earth Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Green Leaf Naturals

Exhibit 139: Green Leaf Naturals - Overview



Exhibit 140: Green Leaf Naturals - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Green Leaf Naturals - Key offerings

12.12 InstaNatural LLC

Exhibit 142: InstaNatural LLC - Overview



Exhibit 143: InstaNatural LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: InstaNatural LLC - Key offerings

12.13 maxingvest AG

Exhibit 145: maxingvest AG - Overview



Exhibit 146: maxingvest AG - Business segments



Exhibit 147: maxingvest AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: maxingvest AG - Segment focus

12.14 Moroccanoil Inc.

Exhibit 149: Moroccanoil Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Moroccanoil Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Moroccanoil Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Pierre Fabre SA

Exhibit 152: Pierre Fabre SA - Overview



Exhibit 153: Pierre Fabre SA - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Pierre Fabre SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Pierre Fabre SA - Segment focus

12.16 Sun Bum LLC

Exhibit 156: Sun Bum LLC - Overview



Exhibit 157: Sun Bum LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Sun Bum LLC - Key offerings

12.17 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 159: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio