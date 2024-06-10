After the Great Success of Wix's AI Website Builder in English, it's Now Available to All Users in Various Languages

Leveraging Wix's powerful AI, users can create a fully designed, business-ready website within minutes in their preferred language

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today announced its AI Website Builder is now available in different languages, giving users the ability to create websites in their preferred language. Wix users around the world can experience site creation like never before with AI.

Users participate in an in-depth dialogue, where they receive follow-up questions according to their answers. Once all relevant information is completed, the tailor-made site is created with a layout, theme, text, images and business solutions. Users have the ability to refine and customize the site by regenerating it or changing its look, feel, structure and layout. Through a conversational AI chat experience, users describe their intent and goals, instantly resulting in a professional and uniquely designed website.

With the AI Website Builder, users are guided through a conversational AI chat experience where they describe their intent and goals with follow-up questions according to their answers. AI uses the collected information to instantly create a professional and uniquely designed website with a layout and text and images on relevant pages, business solutions, and more in the language of their preference. Users can refine and customize the site by regenerating it or changing its look, feel, structure, and layout. The websites created using the AI Website Builder are fully optimized with Wix's reliable infrastructure including security and performance and built-in marketing, SEO, CRM & analytic tools.

"The AI Website Builder is completely revolutionizing how Wix users bring their visions to life by harnessing advanced AI capabilities to craft a ready-to-publish website, integrated with relevant business applications," said Avishai Abrahami, CEO and Co-Founder of Wix. "The feedback on the AI Website Builder has been incredible. Since its launch only a few months ago, hundreds of thousands of sites have already been created using this tool. Now, users can create their digital visions in their preferred language."

The AI Website Builder is available for global users in English , Portuguese , Spanish , French , German , Italian , Japanese , Korean , and Turkish .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: [email protected]

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of Q4 2023.

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd