After the Merger: REX Construction Services is Born

CHICAGO and ORLANDO, Fla. and CHARLOTTE, N.C. and OCALA, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REX Engineering Group have completed the merger with Edwards Construction Services, Inc. and Integrated Construction Company and is excited to announce the two companies have come together to form REX Construction Services. By combining Edwards' 43 years of experience in the Southeast United States and Integrated's depth of expertise in the Midwest with REX Engineering Group's structural, MEP, connection and construction engineering services, and technology solutions, REX Construction Services offers full-service Design-Build, Construction Management and General Contractor services nationwide. As part of the rebrand, the firm is also debuting a new logo and an updated website – rexcs.com.

With offices in Chicago, IL; Orlando, FL; Charlotte, NC; and Ocala, FL, REX Construction Services provides construction services for a variety of market sectors. Those include Industrial + Distribution, Refrigeration + Manufacturing, Multi-Family, Senior Living + Healthcare, Amenity + Clubhouse, Retail + Mixed Use, Adaptive Reuse, Hospitality, and Office.

"We are excited to further define publicly our holistic approach to construction while adding additional expertise and services," said Steven Uecke, CEO of the REX family of companies. "Our entire organization has an intense focus on fulfilling the objectives of our customers in a manner that provides additional value wherever possible. This renewed commitment to our customers, subcontractors, and employees is not just a change of name, it is a milestone in our endeavor to fully implement the very best of construction and engineering while positively impacting the built world."

With the new name comes a new leader. Patrick Kenny, President of Integrated, is now the new President of REX Construction Services. Before starting his construction company five years ago, Patrick worked for national construction firms in executive leadership roles for 20 years. Alongside the firm's sister company, REX Engineering Group, he will be bringing his expertise in construction and management to the REX family. Patrick has the proven ability to develop and manage a successful business program and direct construction projects within diverse sectors. Commenting on Patrick leading the firm, REX's CEO, Steven Uecke stated, "We are thrilled to have Pat leading these efforts with his disciplined and results-focused approach to our industry. We look forward to continued relationships with our customers and trade partners for many years to come as we move forward in further expanding our capability and strength."

"Just five years ago I was telling (asking) my wife, 'I think I'm going to start my own company.' Here we are five years later merging with two nationally recognized firms to create REX Construction Services, a full-service Design-Build firm, offering General Contracting, Construction Management and Engineering services," said Patrick Kenny, President of REX Construction Services. "I could not be more excited to continue our core commitments of collaboration, client service and satisfaction, to our customers, employees and subcontractors."

About Edwards Construction Services

Edwards Construction Services, Inc. was founded by Steve and George Edwards in Ocala, Florida in 1978. Steve Edwards' commitment to quality, service, and efficiency led to many successful projects over the years. As a result, long term relationships with Fortune 500 companies and key subcontractors fostered geographical expansion throughout the Southeastern United States. Edwards Construction consistently delivers unparalleled service and value to our clients. The firm's expertise providing Design-Build, Construction Management and General Contracting services are unmatched in the industry. Edwards' success serving its clients is fulfilled through its mission…"100% Customer Satisfaction." In addition, it is a testament to Edwards' steady growth and noted repeat client base.

About Integrated Construction Company

Integrated Construction is a Chicago-based general contractor and construction management firm that provides Owners Representation, Design-Build, Preconstruction, Construction Management and General Contracting services. The firm's extensive experience in the construction industry includes large-scale and mixed-use developments, adaptive reuse construction, residential, commercial, retail, office and hospitality. Founded on the core commitments of collaboration, client service and strong relationships, Integrated strives to change the way clients look at construction. Integrated's collaborative approach adds a level of innovation to each project. From conceptual estimating to value engineering ideas on a fully designed project, their open, integrated approach sets the firm apart.

About REX Engineering Group

REX Engineering Group is an integrated, multi-disciplinary engineering firm focused on Structural, MEP, and Connection & Construction Engineering, while also providing Construction services and Technology solutions. REX Engineering Group has expertise and experience in a wide variety of building types and services – from complex, mixed-use developments to small scale projects and specialty feature elements. We offer full structural and MEP engineering services, focused on providing innovative, cost-effective solutions that also understand and facilitate construction. Above all, we believe in fully servicing our clients, by engaging in a completely collaborative relationship with them and the entire design and construction team.

