After The Olympic Games, Athletes Find Relief This Way

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zarifa USA, a leading innovator of massage products, sponsored International Olympic medal winning athletes during the recent Tokyo games. Zarifa USA CEO Yama Mustafawi made the announcement.

The Company is proud to have sponsored Olympic game athletes from around the globe to relieve the pain that can occur during high levels of competition. Zarifa is aiding athletes in recovery, in some cases after painful injuries. It is true that Zarifa USA is well known for its massage chairs, however, Olympic athletes are taking advantage of their massage guns, including their easy to pack mini-massage guns. Zarifa encourages its clientele to take advantage of massage and avoid or minimize the intake of pain medications, even the over-the-counter options. Fortunately, many athletes believe in the same philosophy. They are choosing to use massage as part of their recovery therapy. Zarifa massage products support team members between therapies of their choosing or doctor recommendation.

"We support our U.S. Athletes at the Tokyo games. However, as an international company, we have employees around the world and are honored to support so many international athletes to recover from the games," says Yama Mustafawi, CEO of Zarifa USA, "I've always believed it is good practice to massage your muscles after any stressful or traumatic event. Personally, I believe our massage guns help athletes get back in the game sooner."

Headquartered in Murray, Utah, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to the increasing number of over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain each year without using addictive substances such as opioids. Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. The company supports pain sufferers through their difficult times and provides a positive drug-free massage therapy experience. Product consultations can be done by phone, by private in-store appointments, or by shopping online. For more information, go to www.zarifausa.com, call direct 385-645-0255, or email at [email protected].

Contact:

Rosh Sillars

[email protected]

248 672 4901

SOURCE Zarifa USA

