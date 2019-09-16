After the Success of Episode 1, IDeA Design House Launches The Transformer Collection, Episode 2
Sep 16, 2019, 09:00 ET
BANGALORE, India, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While the first episode became a huge hit worldwide, Thomas Abraham has released Episode 2 of 'Transformer Furniture 2019', a collection of 11 morphable furniture. Every furniture is designed keeping in mind the low attention spans, quick boredom and instant needs of the modern world; unlike in the past, people are constantly yearning for newness – for which the Transformer Collection is ideal. The same piece of furniture can be repeatedly morphed into different looks and forms with no additional investments whatsoever. Made with sheesham wood, from renewable plantations that are environmental friendly and have low carbon footprints it is specifically designed for the modern home. It also limits the number of furniture pieces in a home, thereby providing every home with the most valuable asset in interior design – free space.
Episode 2 features Love Vis-A- VIS and Automate:
Love Vis-A-Vis is a coffee table that transforms into a love seat (two-seater) as seen in the video. When transformed into the love seat, this piece of furniture can also be used as a storage unit saving space and cost in all modern homes.
Automate is multi-functional in nature and can serve several purposes. It is can be transformed into a bookshelf, a chair and table, a single cot and a study unit along with storage area.
For more insights, visit IDeA Design House or you could also email us at mailto:contact@ideadesignhouse.com
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for exciting daily updates.
Media Contact:
Shreya Vinod
+91-9945512200
shreya@idea-worldwide.com
Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995973/The_Transformer_Collection_Episode_2.mp4
SOURCE IDeA Design House
Share this article