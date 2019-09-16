After the Success of Episode 1, IDeA Design House Launches The Transformer Collection, Episode 2

Love Vis-A-Vis is a coffee table that transforms into a love seat (two-seater) as seen in the video. When transformed into the love seat, this piece of furniture can also be used as a storage unit saving space and cost in all modern homes.

Automate is multi-functional in nature and can serve several purposes. It is can be transformed into a bookshelf, a chair and table, a single cot and a study unit along with storage area.

