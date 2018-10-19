After Three Months of Increases, Used Vehicle Price Index Slows in September, J.D. Power Finds

McLEAN, Va., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the October 2018 Used Car and Light Truck Guidelines Industry Update, analysts at J.D. Power Valuation Services note the used vehicle market continued with the trend from June making the Seasonally Adjusted Used Vehicle Price Index decreased by 0.4 points – relative to August – to 121.6.

Highlights from the free monthly report also point out:

Wholesale Prices Slip in September

Prices down by an average of 1.4%

Used Vehicle Price Index Stalls

Index declines 0.4 points to 121.6

New Vehicle Sales Decline

Sales slip 2.2%, new vehicle SAAR reaches 17.36 million

Incentive Spending Slows

Incentives decline for the first time since April 2015

"Recently, we've emphasized the firmness in used prices, which really began in the middle half of 2017," said David Paris, Executive Analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services. "While prices were down in September, the general trend of mainstream cars outperforming both their mainstream SUV and luxury counterparts continued during the period."

J.D. Power Valuation Services (formerly NADA Used Car Guide) is a leading provider of vehicle valuation products and services to businesses. The team collects and analyzes more than 1 million automotive and truck wholesale and retail transactions per month, and delivers a range of guidebooks, auction data, analysis and data solutions.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

