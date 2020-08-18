After Tripling Revenue, SpyCloud Raises $30 Million Series C Round to Protect the Internet from Fraud

Criminals are constantly developing new ways to collect and weaponize stolen information to harm organizations and individuals. With the new investment, SpyCloud plans to grow its product and engineering teams and build new ways to detect and prevent fraud.

"Criminals work together to steal information and find creative ways to monetize it. As a result, even the most careful and sophisticated organizations are vulnerable," said Ted Ross, SpyCloud CEO and co-founder. "SpyCloud will continue to pursue new and innovative ways to stay ahead of criminals and provide solutions that make the internet a safer place for individuals and businesses."

The COVID-19 pandemic has given criminals fresh opportunities to exploit internet users. In the early days of the pandemic, SpyCloud researchers uncovered 139,000 new web domains related to the virus and multiple scams being used to take advantage of people, such as criminals posing as government agencies and perpetrating credential stuffing attacks on food delivery apps. Since then, the company has continued to identify emerging threats and track increased malicious activity correlated to the timeline of the pandemic.

"SpyCloud's approach to fraud prevention is helping businesses protect themselves and their customers at a time when threats are more pervasive than we've ever seen. We heard from major financial institutions and a wide range of enterprises that SpyCloud's solutions are critically important to their anti-fraud efforts," said Eric Byunn, partner at Centana Growth Partners who joins SpyCloud's board. "We're proud to help them continue the fight and discover new ways to protect both companies and consumers from these evolving threats."

"With so many people now working from home and multiple family members sharing devices with a mix of personal and professional applications, attack surfaces have increased significantly. Criminals are certainly taking full advantage of these new opportunities to exploit your employees and their family members," Ross said. "SpyCloud is dedicated to protecting everyone from attacks and preventing them before they happen."

Account takeover is one of the most common methods for criminals to gain access to sensitive personal and corporate information. They acquire credentials stolen in data breaches and use them to commit fraud and business email compromise, siphon off financial information and intellectual property, and then package them for sale on underground markets. SpyCloud helps prevent account takeover by finding exposed employee and customer accounts early and automating the remediation before damage can be done.

SpyCloud's use of Human Intelligence combined with its unique curation platform enables the company to maintain the industry's largest and highest quality database of compromised assets. This data is used by many global organizations to prevent fraud, protecting both employees and consumers alike. Between direct customer relationships and partnerships, well over 2 billion users are benefitting from SpyCloud's protection.

