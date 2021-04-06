After Turbulent Year, a New Report from Simba Information Provides Essential Insight on What's Ahead

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pandemic continues to disrupt American education. Waves of infection and ensuant historic inflows of federal funding have brought underlying problems to the fore and created uncertainty. With vaccinations rolling out and schools reopening, 2021 will be another year in flux.

Simba's new report PreK-12 Policy and Budget Outlook for 2021-2022 includes the most recent information available on federal funding allocated and proposed for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. It also includes data on education dollars provided by the states, including per-pupil funding.

Expectations for change in post-pandemic K-12 education include more growth in school choice and increased focus on classroom connectivity, according to the research report.

Additional anticipated trends highlighted in the report include:

Computer science education going from elective to requirement

An increased focus on school climate

