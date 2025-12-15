After Unimaginable Tragedy, Author Turns Trauma into a Lifeline for Others

Burton Fischler's new memoir, The Gift: Trauma to Triumph, transforms personal devastation into a universal message of healing and hope.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When Burton Fischler's wife was murdered by her son, his life shattered beyond recognition. What began as unspeakable tragedy evolved into a decade-long descent through crippling despair — and ultimately, a profound journey toward healing, spirituality, purpose, strength and growth.

The Gift: Trauma To Triumph Tragedy takes your breath away because you don't expect it. But surviving the struggle brings a new sense of knowing, deeper than you've ever known before. - Burton Fischler THE GIFT: TRAUMA TO TRIUMPH

Now, Fischler shares that journey in The Gift: Trauma to Triumph, a deeply human memoir that shows readers how to rise up when life beats you down. Written with honesty and compassion, the book serves as both a raw personal narrative and a guide to transforming suffering into strength.

A Story of Pain, Purpose, and the Power of Healing

In an age marked by collective trauma — from addiction and mental illness to loss and loneliness — Fischler's story speaks to a universal truth: the human spirit can endure and evolve.

Through The Gift: Trauma to Triumph, Fischler bridges psychology, spirituality, and lived experience, offering readers tools for rebuilding their lives through forgiveness, gratitude, mindfulness, and awe. In what's been dubbed "the trauma survivor's bible," his intimate journey reflects what trauma researchers like Dr. Bessel van der Kolk and Dr. Gabor Maté have long observed: that healing is possible when we face mind and body pain with courage and compassion.

Quote

"Tragedy takes your breath away because you don't expect it. But surviving the struggle brings a new sense of knowing, deeper than you've ever known before."

— Burton Fischler, The Gift: Trauma to Triumph

About the Author

Burton Fischler, MPsych, received a Bachelor's from Hofstra and a Master's in Psychology from New York University. In the wake of tragedy, Burton became a Certified Life Coach, Credentialed Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counselor - Advanced, and a Certified Clinical Trauma Professional. He currently works at a medically supervised outpatient chemical dependency treatment center in NYC where he treats patients suffering with substance use and mental health disorders and facilitates trauma recovery groups.

About the Book

The Gift: Trauma to Triumph is a memoir that begins in tragedy mired by substance abuse and mental illness — and ends in transformation. Through vivid storytelling and psychological insight, Fischler chronicles his journey from surviving unimaginable loss to rediscovering meaning, faith, and purpose.

Readers are guided through the author's process of rebuilding his life and discovering what he calls the gift: humanity's miraculous capacity to heal. With practical reflections drawn from psychology, mindfulness, and spiritual awakening, The Gift: Trauma to Triumph empowers readers to find strength in their own stories — no matter how broken they may feel.

The book speaks to anyone navigating trauma, grief, or change — offering hope that even life's darkest chapters can lead to renewal.

Book Information

Contact Information

SOURCE Burton Fischler