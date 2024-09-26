After Years of Endurance and Dedication, GiGi's Playhouse Announces the Grand Opening of the Northwest's First Down Syndrome Achievement Center

PORTLAND, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven years after initial discussions to bring the first Achievement Center to the Northwest, GiGi's Playhouse, the only network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, is preparing to open the doors to the 61st Playhouse – in Portland, Oregon.

Seven years ago, a group of parents of children with Down syndrome applied to begin the "start-up" process to bring a GiGi's Playhouse to Portland. After years of organizing, coordinating, and fundraising, this small group transformed into a large community. And in the fall of 2023, board members approved the signing of a lease in southwest Portland. Following a year filled with negotiations, permits, and renovations, the 5,350 square foot facility is ready to fulfill its purpose.

Board members and volunteers will be hosting friends, family, and media members to celebrate the Grand Opening of the newest Achievement Center on Saturday, September 28. As a special treat, Founder and Chief Belief Officer, Nancy Gianni, along with her daughter GiGi, the namesake, inspiration, and ambassador of GiGi's Playhouse, will be live and in-person to commemorate this historic milestone and share the new Playhouse with the Portland community.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to launch the 61st Achievement Center here in Portland," said Brad Johnston, GiGi's Playhouse Portland Board President. "This moment is almost eight years in the making, but the impact it will have on this community will last a lifetime."

All are welcome to join this Saturday from 1-4 at 8538 SW Apple Way, Portland, Oregon.

About GiGi's Playhouse®

GiGi's Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers dedicated to providing free therapeutic, educational and career programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. With over 60 locations across the United States and Mexico, GiGi's Playhouse provides a lifetime commitment to individuals with Down syndrome and their families from prenatal diagnosis through adulthood. GiGi's Playhouse allows individuals with Down syndrome to maximize their potential. Beyond GiGi's Playhouse, Nancy Gianni is an author and motivational speaker. She's also the founder of #GenerationG, a movement aimed to change how society views all disabilities and make the world a more inclusive and accepting place for all.

