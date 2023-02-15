After Years of Practice, Keith B. French Law is Expanding its Offices to Jackson, Mississippi and Houston, Texas for Personal Injury Clients

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keith B. French Law, PLLC is expanding its law firm and opening new offices in Houston, Texas, and Jackson, Mississippi. The new office will allow the firm to better serve its personal injury clients in the Houston and Jackson areas and provide them with the high-quality legal services they have come to expect from Keith B. French Law, PLLC.

40 Under 40

Founded by a former Assistant United States Attorney and experienced commercial litigation lawyer, Keith B. French Law, PLLC is a full-service litigation firm dedicated to making sure that all people are given a fair shake before the law. Founding attorney Keith B. French spent years representing Fortune 500 companies as well as the federal government before opening his own firm to bring that elite-level legal representation to everyday Americans. Whether you have been charged with a crime, been the victim of discrimination in the workplace, been injured in an accident, or you are considering whether to blow the whistle on fraudulent corporate conduct, Keith B. French Law is ready to fight for you. The firm represents clients across the spectrum and isn't afraid to go toe-to-toe with the biggest companies, the largest insurance providers, or the state or federal government. Keith B. French Law brings the power of commitment, personality, drive, and a sense of justice to every case the firm handles.

The new offices will be staffed with experienced attorneys who are dedicated to providing the best possible legal representation to their clients. Keith B. French Law has the experience and expertise to handle a wide variety of legal matters, including personal injury, employment law, and business law. The firm's record of success, whether at trial or in a settlement, is extensive.

Keith B. French Law, PLLC was founded with a single goal: to level the playing field for individuals and small businesses. You shouldn't have to ask; do I have a chance?

For more information on Keith B. French law, please visit its website at www.keithfrenchlaw.com.

Contact:

Keith B. French Law, PLLC

Keith B. French, Owner

Ph: 832.243.6153

Email: [email protected]

www.keithfrenchlaw.com

SOURCE Keith B. French Law, PLLC