Afterburner Capital and Council Capital Successfully Exit Advanced Care Partners

Firms complete a successful exit following years of growth and operational expansion.

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterburner Capital, in partnership with Council Capital, announced the successful exit of Advanced Care Partners ("ACP"), a leading provider of home-based care for medically fragile children and adults.

Afterburner Capital and Council Capital first partnered in 2018 to support ACP's growth and operational scaling. Over the course of the partnership, ACP evolved into a market-leading provider of private duty nursing and pediatric extended care services, serving families with high-acuity needs across multiple markets.

During the investment period, Afterburner Capital worked alongside Council Capital and ACP's leadership team to drive significant operational and strategic progress. Through a focused approach to execution and performance, ACP achieved meaningful scale and strengthened its position as a category leader.

Advanced Care Partners achieved significant growth and operational advancement, including expansion into new markets that increased access to care for medically fragile populations, substantial scaling of its clinical workforce and infrastructure, and enhanced operational capabilities to support high-quality, patient-centered care. The company also strengthened its position as a leading provider in its core markets, including establishing a strong presence in Georgia and Florida. This progress was driven by a disciplined focus on execution, leadership development, and a steadfast commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes for patients and families.

The collaboration between Afterburner Capital and Council Capital combined operational performance expertise with deep healthcare investing experience. Together, the firms supported ACP in building a scalable platform positioned to meet the growing demand for in-home and Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (PPEC) services.

"ACP's success is a direct reflection of strong leadership, a clear mission, and a relentless focus on execution," said James D. Murphy, Founder and Managing Partner, Afterburner Capital. "Our partnership with Council Capital enabled the company to achieve meaningful growth while staying true to its commitment to delivering exceptional care."

Advanced Care Partners exits this chapter as a scaled, high-performing organization with a strong foundation for continued growth. The company is well-positioned to build on its momentum, expand its reach, and further enhance care delivery for medically fragile patients and their families.

About Afterburner Capital

Afterburner Capital is a private investment firm dedicated to building the next generation of high-performance companies at the intersection of healthcare and defense technology. Grounded in a mission-first mindset, the firm partners with exceptional management teams to unlock transformative growth, applying operational rigor and strategic clarity to scale businesses that drive meaningful impact in complex, high-stakes industries. With investments spanning independent sponsorship, venture, and private equity, Afterburner Capital leverages deep expertise in healthcare services, aerospace, and defense tech to accelerate value creation across its portfolio. The firm's edge lies in its team, leaders with extensive military backgrounds who bring a distinct perspective on execution, resilience, and leadership under pressure, enabling Afterburner Capital to identify opportunities where others see complexity and build enduring companies positioned for long-term success.

About Advanced Care Partners

Advanced Care Partners (ACP) is a fast-growing Pediatric and Private Duty Nursing and Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care company based in Atlanta, GA. The business employs RNs, LPNs/LVNs, and CNAs to care for medically fragile children and adults in the comfort of their own homes, schools, or daycares. ACP uses a patient-centric approach to care delivery and takes great pride in its extraordinary customer service. The team works closely with families to build a strong support system of trust and confidence while implementing the right care plan for its patients.

About Council Capital

Council Capital is a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm based in Nashville, Tennessee. We invest in lower middle market healthcare companies ($10-100M enterprise value) on the 'right side of change' in the healthcare industry – where growth will accelerate as cost pressure and quality demands increase. Our unique model helps support management teams in growing their businesses by drawing upon the relationships and resources of our CEO Council, Strategic Healthcare Investors, and Value Creation Team. The Council network, anchored by its CEO Council of 34 senior private and public sector executives who have personally invested over $140M in our funds, has direct relationships with payers, providers, and employers who represent more than two-thirds of the country's managed care lives, numerous provider organizations, and millions of self-insured lives.

Media Contact:

Sarah Halloran

CMO, Afterburner Capital

423-290-2134

SOURCE Afterburner Capital