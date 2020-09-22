AfterGlow Hard Kombucha by Aqua ViTea Launches New Flavors, Cherry Sour and Apricot Dream

"The growing better-for-you beverage trend proves that consumers are looking for natural beverage options that complement their healthy lifestyles," s ays Jeff Weaber, Founder of AfterGlow Hard Kombucha by Aqua ViTea . "We believe there is room for both non-alcoholic and hard kombucha in the market, provided it's properly marketed, regulated, and explained to consumers so people know what they are getting. AfterGlow Hard Kombucha is made from the naturally occurring alcohol that kombucha generates during fermentation, so it's a more natural option than spiked seltzers. We're excited to expand our flavor profile and offer more delicious beverage options for those who want to align their active lifestyles with their social activities."

According to the trade group, Kombucha Brewers International, sales of hard kombucha grew to more than $12 million in 2019 and are expected to rise exponentially over the next five years. Recognized as the largest distributor of kombucha on the East Coast, Aqua ViTea launched craft AfterGlow Hard Kombucha in 2019 with more than a decade of kombucha brewing expertise to help consumers achieve and maintain a balanced lifestyle. Driven by the company's uncompromising mission to cultivate health, AfterGlow is a high quality adult beverage made from premium, simple ingredients.

Priced at $9.99 for a four-pack and $12.99 for a six-pack, AfterGlow Hard Kombucha is available in cans for portability in select markets. For additional information on AfterGlow Hard Kombucha by Aqua ViTea, or to find a retailer near you, visit https://afterglowkombucha.com/find/ .

About AfterGlow Hard Kombucha:

AfterGlow Hard Kombucha by Aqua ViTea is a better-for-you alcoholic beverage brewed with organic ingredients in the heart of Vermont. Keeping in line with Aqua ViTea's 13 years of Kombucha brewing expertise, AfterGlow is carefully sourced with the finest sustainable ingredients and features the naturally occurring alcohol Kombucha creates through fermentation. Currently available in Ginger Blue, Citrus Rush, Cherry Sour and Apricot Dream flavors, AfterGlow is organic, gluten-free, non-GMO and has lower calories.

