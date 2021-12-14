AfterHipHop.com and Author Raul Medina Announce the Release of AfterHipHop.com Presents: Jailhouse Talk, Navigating the System from Lockup to E.O.S.

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AfterHipHop.com and Author Raul Medina are proud to offer the debut work from Medina himself, hitting bookstores and online platforms February 27, 2022.

AfterHipHop.com Presents: Jailhouse Talk, Navigating the System from Lockup to E.O.S. is a concise how-to handbook for convicts, focusing on setting one's self up for success from beginning to ending of a sentence. The non-fiction work highlights pointers and tips regarding the bail system, signing up for educational programs, how to choose a work assignment, as well as a few other important topics for inmates.

Over two decades ago, Raul Medina AKA the legendary DJ Raw Miami, made major headlines in the 1990's. Now he returns to the public eye as an author telling his own story and providing encouraging advice for those who seek it. In 1997, he was living a double life as a community advocate who gave back to the pre-gentrified neighborhood of Wynwood/Little Haiti, as well as the life of a prolific drug dealer. Things took a major detour when he was convicted in a high-profile case for drug trafficking. Sentenced to 10 years for his crime, Medina would rehabilitate and transform his life while inside. He would return a spiritually sound man ready to fulfill a loftier purpose, all while maintaining a healthy lifestyle on his journey. The release of his first publication, AfterHip-Hop.com Presents: Jailhouse Talk, Navigating the System from Lockup to E.O.S., is dedicated to assisting convicts with the arduous task of maneuvering around the criminal justice system. Medina aims to engage and encourage those seeking a path to enrichment and wholeness after incarceration. Presale for the concise guidebook can be found at: www.afterhiphop.com. AfterHip-Hop.com Presents: Jailhouse Talk, Navigating the System from Lockup to E.O.S. will be available for purchase on Amazon.com February 27, 2022.

"The main objective of this handbook is to empower yourself, let go of your past, and stay focused on your END RESULT only. Ask yourself, 'Where will I be in the next 5 years?' Knowledge is indeed power."

