Aftermarket Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems Market size to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2023 to 2028, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Akrapovic d.d., Arrow Special Parts S p A and British Customs LLC, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The aftermarket motorcycle full exhaust systems market is estimated to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.46%. The aftermarket motorcycle full exhaust systems market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer aftermarket motorcycle full exhaust systems market are Akrapovic d.d., Arrow Special Parts S p A, Barkers Performance, BELGROVE Sp. Z o.o., British Customs LLC, Brocks Performance, FMF Racing Inc., Freedom Performance Exhaust, Graves Motorsports, Hardcore Cycles Inc., Khrome Werks, M4 Products LLC, RC Components Inc., S and S Cycle Inc., Speed products UK Ltd., SuperTrapp Industries Inc., Two Brothers Racing Inc., Vance and Hines, VECCHI SRL, and Yoshimura R and D of America Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aftermarket Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Akrapovic d.d. - The company offers aftermarket motorcycle full exhaust systems such as the BMW F 700 GS 2017.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The surge in supersport motorcycle adoption in North America, unlike other regions, is notably influenced by demographic factors. The market is predominantly led by older riders, with an average age of 50, and 40% falling within the 51-65 age group.

Impactful driver- The expansion of the aftermarket for motorcycle exhaust systems is primarily driven by the growing demand for increased motorcycle performance upgrades, aesthetics, and auditory appeal. Enthusiasts seek aftermarket parts like exhaust pipes, mufflers, catalytic converters, header pipes, slip-on exhausts, and full exhaust kits to customize and upgrade their bikes. This rise aligns with the market's inclination towards customization and high-performance exhaust systems, driving substantial growth in the Aftermarket for Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems market.

Key Trend - The aftermarket motorcycle full exhaust systems market is witnessing a notable trend driven by the innovation of lightweight plug-and-play slip-on exhaust systems. This trend aligns with the industry's focus on emission control and features materials like carbon fiber exhaust, stainless steel exhaust, and titanium exhaust. These offerings cater to various needs such as racing exhaust, sound tuning, and dyno tuning. Additionally, advancements in exhaust gaskets, heat shields, and welded joints further accentuate the appeal of these systems.

Major Challenges - The aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systems faces a significant challenge due to the substantial costs linked to full system fitment. While enthusiasts seek bolt-on installation and tuned exhaust systems for performance gains and enhanced aesthetics, the high expenses deter widespread adoption. Despite offerings like resonators, removable baffles, exhaust tips, and noise reduction solutions by exhaust system manufacturers, cost constraints impede market growth in the realm of motorcycle accessories and customized exhaust solutions.

Market Segmentation

Based on Material, the market is classified into aluminum, titanium, carbon fiber, and stainless steel. The aluminum segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The benefits of the low cost and durability of materials are behind this demand. Moreover, aluminum is not a heavy metal, it's not the lightest, but it's still durable compared to other metals. In addition, the sleeves and endcaps of slip-ons are usually made out of aluminum whereas stainless steel has been reserved for their inner parts.

Aftermarket Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.46% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, France, Italy, and Germany

