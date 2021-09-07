Afterpay Adds Altuzarra 'See Now, Buy Now' Show to NYFW Events Calendar

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Afterpay (ASX:APT), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, released its final New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Shows calendar of events.

As presenting partner of NYFW: The Shows, Afterpay is providing consumers nationwide with unparalleled access to NYFW, including 'See Now, Buy Now Shows' with Altuzarra and LaQuan Smith , a small business presentation hosted by Zanna Roberts Rassi featuring 1822 Denim , Sabrina Zeng , Botkier , Rebecca Allen and Softwear , a range of live shopping and interactive events at the House of Afterpay and Afterpay Quarter , and much more.

Afterpay's full programming for NYFW includes:

September 7th

Afterpay's DROPSHOP: Afterpay will bring drop culture to the streets of Times Square with a two-day immersive experience that integrates Snap's augmented reality (AR) technology to purchase items. Drops include:

JD Sports commissioned multi-disciplinary artist Glassface ( Josh Goldenberg ) to create a rare NFT that will be available to the public for the first time. Entitled "Enter New Worlds," the piece pushes you to gain access to new perspectives and reach unimaginable heights on September 8 .

September 8th

House of Afterpay: On 14th and Washington, Afterpay is hosting a pop-up retail and content destination featuring insider talks, styling workshops and more from September 8 through September 25 including retail partners REVOLVE, Sugar + Jade, JD Sports, Crocs, The Container Store and many more.

September 9:

NYFW: The Talks: Afterpay co-founder and co-CEO Nick Molnar will join U.S. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney , IMG events and properties president Leslie Russo , Moda Operandi co-founder and chief brand officer Lauren Santo Domingo , and Liberty Fairs co-founder Sharifa Murdock in a panel discussing the retail and economic impact of New York Fashion Week.

September 10th

September 12th

See Now, Buy Now Altuzarra: Returning to New York for the first time in four years, Joseph Altuzarra will close Afterpay's New York Fashion Week with the third and final See Now, Buy Now shows at NYFW. The show will begin at 3:00pm ET at Spring Studios, and will be streamable on NYFW.com .

For information on Afterpay's events, visit https://www.afterpay.com/en-US/nyfw

