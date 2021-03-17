Afterpay Day Goes Omni Channel with First In-Store and Online Shopping Sale

Customers can take advantage of up to 70% off from the best retailers across the country, and manage their payments in four installments without incurring interest. 1 A number of new brands partnering with Afterpay in-store will be participating in this season's sales event, offering promotions across e-commerce and their physical locations, including Steve Madden, MAC Cosmetics, Jo Malone London, Aveda, origins, Vera Bradley and more.

A variety of the participating merchants will be offering exclusive promotions that are only offered to Afterpay customers. Customers can use the Afterpay Shop Directory to unlock special deals from SHEIN, Anthropologie, J Crew, Gilt, Rue La La, PUMA, Tarte Cosmetics, Kiehl's, and more.

During the last Afterpay Day, merchant partners saw average sales grow by 36%, with the average number of new customers growing by 46%.2 In December 2020 alone, 45 million customer referrals were sent to retailers globally from the Afterpay Shop Directory.3

Afterpay Favorites

Afterpay customers will also be able to utilize the newly launched "Favorites" feature this Afterpay Day. Located within the Afterpay app, shoppers can browse their most-wanted items and add them to their Favorites to revisit at a later date - making planning and budgeting for the sale even easier. Launched earlier this year, the "Favorites" feature has already been used by nearly 40% of US app users.4

Melissa Davis, Head of North America at Afterpay said: "This season's Afterpay Day is bigger and better than ever. We have extended our sale to physical retail, doubled the number of sale days and, most importantly, we have more than doubled the amount of merchants who are offering incredible deals and promotions to their shoppers. We are proud to deliver this incredibly popular event just as retailers welcome their customers back to their stores for Spring shopping."

Consumers can visit the Shop Directory on the Afterpay app and Afterpay.com to access these promotions and discounts from thousands of participating merchants. Afterpay's app also allows customers to locate participating store locations near them. The sales begin at 12:00am PST on Thursday, March 25, 2021 and run for four days ending at 11:59 pm PST on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest or fees when you pay on time.5 As of December 31, 2020, Afterpay is offered by nearly 75,000 of the world's favourite retailers, and is used by more than 13 million active customers globally.6

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.



