Afterpay Expands Service to Largest Online Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay (ASX:APT), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, today announced that it's making its service available to select app customers at the most popular and largest merchants in the United States, including Amazon, CVS, Dell, Kroger, Macy's, Nike, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Sephora, Target, Victoria's Secret, Walgreens and Yeti. These merchants represent almost half of all U.S. ecommerce volume.

Available only through the Afterpay app, select customers can shop at merchants by simply choosing their favorite brand in the Afterpay Shop Directory and paying with Afterpay. Customers enjoy all the same benefits of using Afterpay, including the ability to pay over time without having to pay interest or finance charges.

When select app customers use Afterpay to make a purchase from Amazon, CVS, Dell, Kroger, Macy's, Nike, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Sephora, Target, Victoria's Secret, Walgreens, and Yeti, Afterpay uses a one-time card to facilitate the purchase. The payment details are automatically populated at checkout, ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

U.S. ecommerce growth nearly tripled in the first three months of 2021 compared to a year ago, as more consumers shopped from the comfort of their home. Online sales soared a record-breaking 43.7% in 2020 and grew 39.0% in Q1 2021, the second-highest pandemic period increase behind the Q2 2020 peak1.

"Over the past year, we all relied on online shopping for the things we needed during the pandemic. But, as we celebrate the physical re-opening of stores, consumers still want the convenience and flexibility of buying with the click of a mouse as part of their 'new normal'," said Zahir Khoja, General Manager of Afterpay North America. "We are thrilled to continue to support our customers by allowing them to shop every day at their favorite brands with Afterpay for things they need and want in their lives."

The vast majority of Afterpay customers start their shopping journey on the Shop Directory in the Afterpay app. On a monthly basis, Afterpay sends approximately 31 million leads2 on average to its merchant customers from its Shop Directory.

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt. As of March 2021, Afterpay is offered by nearly 86,000 of the world's favourite retailers and has more than 17 million customers in North America alone3.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

1 2021 US Commerce figures

2 Results announced in Q3 2021

3 Results announced in Q3 2021

